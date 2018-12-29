medindia
Tamil Nadu Woman Alleges Contracting HIV at Chennai Hospital after Blood Transfusion

by Iswarya on  December 29, 2018 at 11:34 AM AIDS/HIV News
A woman from Tamilnadu has alleged that she was infected with HIV following a blood transfusion performed at a government hospital.
Tamil Nadu Woman Alleges Contracting HIV at Chennai Hospital after Blood Transfusion

The affected woman who is in her 20s said that she underwent the blood transfusion as her hemoglobin levels were low while being pregnant. She came to know that she contracted HIV only when the hospital notified her after conducting tests in August month when she went there for a check-up.

The woman told that she was only administered vaccines at a local public health center when she was pregnant, and the blood transfusion happened at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital only.

The hospital dean Dr. P Vasanthamani has denied the allegations and stated that the hospital has records and evidence to show that only HIV negative blood was transfused.

Thankfully, the woman's child born through C-section tested negative for the virus.

Earlier, a 24-year-old expecting woman at Sattur in Virudhunagar district was infected with HIV after being transfused contaminated blood provided by a blood bank which failed to conduct proper testing for the virus, prompting the government of Tamil Nadu to order an stock examination in the state's blood banks.

Source: Medindia

