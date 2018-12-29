medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Yale Food Addiction Scale Helps Measure Food Addiction: Systematic Review

by Iswarya on  December 29, 2018 at 12:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS) can now measure clinical food addiction, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Current Neuropharmacology.
Yale Food Addiction Scale Helps Measure Food Addiction: Systematic Review
Yale Food Addiction Scale Helps Measure Food Addiction: Systematic Review

Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS) is used in different populations mainly, in obese patients who are planning for bariatric surgery. Clinical food addiction diagnoses.

This systematic review covers literature published on food addiction diagnosis using PsycINFO, MEDLINE, and PsycARTICLES. Recent studies have been reviewed due to the introduction of YFAS 2.0, mYFAS in light of the debate on behavioral addictions clinical food addiction diagnoses.

The results of clinical and non-clinical samples with a higher body mass and incidence of eating disorders (EDs), shows higher scores of YFAS in binge eating disorder (BED) clinical food addiction diagnoses.

The studies revealed that the incidence of food addictions differs according to the population studied and this is dependent on sample selection methods. The criteria for the differentiation of food addictions and other eating and addictive disorders can be made from the analysis of behavioral addictions clinical food addiction diagnoses.

However, the authors of this review recommend that study groups should conduct further research in this field considering the psychological processes of obsessive eating in view of behavioral addictions. There are some limitations associated with YFAS item formulation and some items necessities to be examined in a different way in future studies. The studies must determine individual items of the scale to evaluate mechanisms from a clinical perspective.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.

Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction

About 80 percent of people spend up to 4 hours daily of leisure time on technology. Learn more about the 5 ways to avoid technology addiction.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Drug Detox Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter

Winter Exercises
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive