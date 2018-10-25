Tall People are More Likely to Develop Cancer

Font : A- A+



New study suggests that tall people are at higher risk of developing cancer.



The report, published by the Royal Society, showed that for each 10cm of increased height among women, there was a 13 percent increase in cancer risk.

Tall People are More Likely to Develop Cancer



For men, the number was 11 percent.



‘Could height be a cancer risk? Yes, being tall can put you at a higher risk of developing cancer, reveals a new study.’

Read More.. For every 10cm increase in human height above the average used in the study of 5ft 7in for men and 5ft 3in for women, there is a 10 percent greater risk of that person getting cancer, the BBC reported, adding that a person's risk factor depended on their exact height.



"If 50/500 average height women got cancer then 60/500 tall (178cm) women would be expected to get cancer. If you consider a very tall woman, say 6'2" (188cm), then you'd expect 67/500," Leonard Nunney from the University of California, was quoted as saying.



Further, the study examined 23 types of cancers and increased height was found to be a risk factor in 18 of them.



Of 18 cancer types analyzed in both men and women, four -- pancreas, esophagus, stomach and mouth/pharynx -- showed no apparent increase with height.



One type of cancer that did not show any risk associated with height was cervical cancer, which, according to Nunney, has been associated with HPV infections.



Skin cancer, on the other hand, showed the highest risk increase.



This could be due to an increase in growth hormones that can cause an increase in cell division rates, leading to the kinds of larger mutations seen in skin cancers.



For the study, the team compiled data from four large-scale studies on 23 cancer types in the UK, US, South Korea, Austria, Norway, and Sweden.



Source: IANS For men, the number was 11 percent.For every 10cm increase in human height above the average used in the study of 5ft 7in for men and 5ft 3in for women, there is a 10 percent greater risk of that person getting cancer, the BBC reported, adding that a person's risk factor depended on their exact height."If 50/500 average height women got cancer then 60/500 tall (178cm) women would be expected to get cancer. If you consider a very tall woman, say 6'2" (188cm), then you'd expect 67/500," Leonard Nunney from the University of California, was quoted as saying.Further, the study examined 23 types of cancers and increased height was found to be a risk factor in 18 of them.Of 18 cancer types analyzed in both men and women, four -- pancreas, esophagus, stomach and mouth/pharynx -- showed no apparent increase with height.One type of cancer that did not show any risk associated with height was cervical cancer, which, according to Nunney, has been associated with HPV infections.Skin cancer, on the other hand, showed the highest risk increase.This could be due to an increase in growth hormones that can cause an increase in cell division rates, leading to the kinds of larger mutations seen in skin cancers.For the study, the team compiled data from four large-scale studies on 23 cancer types in the UK, US, South Korea, Austria, Norway, and Sweden.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: