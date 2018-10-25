medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Treatment Option for Hormone Receptor-positive Breast Cancer

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 25, 2018 at 4:36 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Palcociclib combined with the existing standard drug prolongs the life of women with hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, reveals a new phase three clinical trial.
New Treatment Option for Hormone Receptor-positive Breast Cancer
New Treatment Option for Hormone Receptor-positive Breast Cancer

'We now have solid data to suggest that this treatment should be the new standard of care," said lead author Dr Massimo Cristofanilli, a professor of hematology/oncology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine physician. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The majority of breast cancers are classified as hormone receptor-positive (HR-positive). Patients with HR-positive breast cancer are typically treated with hormone therapy, which prevents estrogen from attaching to receptors and fueling cancer growth. But over time, many patients develop resistance to such treatment, and there is a significant need for new therapies for patients with advanced disease.

Palbociclib is a novel oral drug that inhibits enzymes important in cell division called cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6. An international clinical trial called PALOMA-3 evaluated palbociclib in 521 women with HR-positive metastatic breast cancer who had relapsed or progressed after prior hormone therapy.

The trial participants were randomized to receive either palbociclib and fulvestrant (a standard treatment) or a placebo and fulvestrant.In a previous analysis of PALOMA-3 led by Cristofanilli and published in The Lancet Oncology, palbociclib and fulvestrant were found to be associated with a significant improvement in progression-free survival, compared to fulvestrant alone.

The findings led to FDA approval of palbociclib for patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer who experienced disease progression following hormone therapy.The current study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reported overall survival outcomes for participants in PALOMA-3. It is the first to report overall survival data from a phase III trial testing a CDK4/6 inhibitor in this patient population, said Cristofanilli.

Investigators found palbociclib led to a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival; median overall survival was 34.9 months in the palbociclib and fulvestrant group, compared to 28 months in the control group. The benefit was even greater in patients with sensitivity to prior hormone therapy.

"Typically, treatments for estrogen-positive metastatic breast cancer delay the progression of cancer but almost never prolong the life of patients. This treatment is the first of its kind to show such an important benefit," Cristofanilli said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive