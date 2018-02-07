medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Sweden, Finland Find Ways to Rescue India from its Air Pollution

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 2, 2018 at 10:20 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sweden is working at developing a new technology to rescue India from the growing air pollution, especially that which is caused by stubble-burning in parts of North India.
Sweden, Finland Find Ways to Rescue India from its Air Pollution
Sweden, Finland Find Ways to Rescue India from its Air Pollution

In a panel discussion at New Delhi on 'India-Nordic Partnership: An Idea Whose Time Has Come, Gautam Bhattacharyya, Deputy Head of Mission at Swedish Embassy in New Delhi said "Delhi has seen this problem of air pollution and smog and the air quality gets worse around November. And, stubble-burning has been a major issue. So, we are looking into ways to bring an innovative technology to address this issue."

Envoys of Finland, Iceland and Denmark, and the deputy mission of Norway were also present at the discussion.

According to the Swedish diplomat, Sweden had talks with the Department of Science and Technology of India to work on the innovation.

"The idea essentially seeks to transform those burning fields (stubble) into bio coal. We want to see if this idea can be scalable," he said.

Nina Vaskunlahti, the Ambassador of Finland to India, also said that Finland had innovative solutions to offer in the matter like converting rice paddy to fiber that can later be used for making clothes.

"In fact, on green technology, a Finland-based company is running a pilot project in Delhi and will soon expand to another city," she said at the panel discussion.

She mentioned that the project involves Fortum, a leading clean-energy company which is working on charging point technology here.

"It will start another pilot in Hyderabad soon," she added.

The links between India and Denmark that go back to the 17th century was also spoken of by Peter Taksoe-Jensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India. He said "After 2011, our bilateral ties are again back on track and we want to build on our partnership. We want to do more than we have done in other Asian countries like Vietnam or China."

Danish envoy said regarding the Nordic-India ties that, "As Nordic countries, we are also competitors, but we have to work in such a way that we can build a relationship together with India. We need to do more".

On Danish companies' investments in India, he said, "There are issues and challenges. We do not want a situation where companies end up wasting time in India. So we need to take the first step before we can move on to the next one".

Thorir Ibsen, Ambassador of Iceland to India, reiterated that Iceland's support to India was "unwavering" for permanent membership of the UN Security Council or the NSG (Nuclear Suppliers Group).

Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy, Hanne Meldgaard, emphasized the need to care for the environment as India and Nordic countries further build on their ties.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had attended the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm in April and held bilateral meets with Nordic leaders to boost ties.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Water Borne Diseases

Water Borne Diseases

Water borne diseases are communicable diseases caused by diseases causing microorganisms in contaminated water. It is more prevalent during floods and in tsunami affected areas.

Healthy Diwali

Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends

More News on:

Pollution Air Pollution Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...