medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Menīs Health News

Antioxidant Supplement may Not Improve Sperm Quality for Infertile Men

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 2, 2018 at 9:04 PM Menīs Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antioxidant supplements may not improve sperm quality among infertile men, according to a new study at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.
Antioxidant Supplement may Not Improve Sperm Quality for Infertile Men
Antioxidant Supplement may Not Improve Sperm Quality for Infertile Men

The results came from a large US clinical trial of 174 couples that finds that an antioxidant formulation taken daily by the male partner for a minimum of three months made no difference to sperm concentration, motility or morphology, nor to the rate of DNA fragmentation.

Results of the study, which was performed in eight American fertility centers with the support of the National Institutes of Health, are presented today at the 34th Annual Meeting of ESHRE by Professor Anne Steiner from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA.

All men in the study had been diagnosed with male factor infertility, reflected in sub-normal levels of sperm concentration, motility, or morphology, or higher than normal rates of DNA fragmentation. These sperm parameters were measured at the start of the trial and at three months. In between, the men allocated to the antioxidant intervention were given a daily supplement (in tablet form) containing vitamins C, D3 and E, folic acid, zinc, selenium and L-carnitine; the control group received a placebo.

At three months, results showed only a "slight" overall difference in sperm concentration between the two groups, and no significant differences in morphology, motility, or DNA fragmentation measurements. Sub-group analysis (according to different types of sperm abnormality) found no significant differences in sperm concentration (in oligospermic men), motility (in asthenospermic men), and morphology (in teratospermic men). There was also no change seen after three months in men with high rates of DNA fragmentation (28.9% in the antioxidant group and 28.8 in the placebo group).

A further endpoint of the trial was natural conception during the initial three month study period, but this too did not differ between the two groups of the entire cohort - a pregnancy rate of 10.5 percent in the antioxidant group and 9.1% in the placebo. These rates were also comparable at six months (after continued antioxidant or placebo for the male partner and three cycles of clomiphene and intrauterine insemination for the female partner).

As background to the trial, the authors explain that many of the previous studies in which antioxidants have been linked to improvements in sperm quality have been limited by small numbers, heterogeneity in patients, variety of antioxidant, and non-clinical endpoints. This study, therefore, was designed to close these gaps in knowledge and provide a stronger evidence base.

In commenting on this randomized controlled trial, Steiner said it was one of the largest of its kind with a "well characterized" study population. Explaining the three-month study period, she said that spermatogenesis and transport together take approximately 74 days, but that reactive oxygen species have a greater negative effect during the much shorter sperm transport phase rather than during spermatogenesis; thus, antioxidants are thought to have benefit even after a short interval.

As a result and based on findings from this large clinical trial, Steiner and her colleagues now conclude that "the results do not support the empiric use of antioxidant therapy for male factor infertility in couples trying to conceive naturally".

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted reproductive technologies include all measures involving the manipulation of gametes and embryo outside of the human body to help a couple conceive.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Food Additives

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes

Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes

Food not only sustains us but the kind and quality of food determines the state of your health, which includes your eyes. Let us see which foods can bring a sparkle to your eyes!

Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not only to flavor your food but also to get anti-oxidants that fight cancer.

Mint It All!

Mint It All!

A popular garden herb, mint has earned worldwide fame both in the kitchen as well as health. A tasty garnish and rich in Vitamins this tiny herb has more to offer but we fail to mint it all out of it.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

More News on:

Genetics of Male Infertility Artificial Insemination Food Additives Varicocele Premature Ejaculation Herbs and Antioxidants Sex Numbers Mint It All! Quiz on Antioxidants Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...