medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Susceptible Genes for Childhood Chronic Kidney Disease Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 29, 2018 at 8:50 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A group of genes that are strongly related to the development of childhood nephrotic syndrome have been identified by a Japanese research team.
Susceptible Genes for Childhood Chronic Kidney Disease Discovered
Susceptible Genes for Childhood Chronic Kidney Disease Discovered

Childhood nephrotic syndrome is the most frequently occurring chronic kidney disease among children. The results of this study could shed light on the underlying mechanism for this disease. These findings were published in the online edition of Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Also known as nephrosis, childhood nephrotic syndrome is an incurable disease with an unknown cause, characterized by large amounts of protein leaving the body in the patient's urine, and protein levels in the bloodstream becoming extremely low. The majority of patients develop steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome that responds to steroids and immune-suppressing drugs, and go into remission, but at least 20% of cases are resistant strains that recur repeatedly during adulthood. It is thought that people who are genetically predisposed develop the syndrome when exposed to an immunological stimulus such as infection.

Researchers collected genetic DNA from 1,300 sufferers of childhood nephrotic syndrome in Japan. The study targeted 224 of the samples with childhood steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome and a control group of 419 healthy Japanese people, to perform a genome-wide association study (GWAS) using the Affymetrix Japonica Array. This enabled them to identify SNPs with a significant genome-wide association in the HLA-DR/DQ area of the short arm of human chromosome 6. They then identified the HLA haplotypes (gene groups) with the lowest and highest risks of developing the syndrome. They confirmed this result with a different cohort of 213 samples of infant steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome and a control group of 710 healthy Japanese individuals.

The HLA haplotype showing the highest risk of development is HLA-DRB1*08:02-HLA-DQB1*03:02 (odds ratio: 3.60) and the HLA haplotype showing the lowest risk of development is HLA-DRB1*13:02-HLA-DQB1*06:04 (odds ratio: 0.10). This is the first time these haplotypes have been identified to such a high degree of precision.

This research was carried out by a team led by Professor Kazumoto Iijima, Associate Professor Kandai Nozu and Ms. Tomoko Horinouchi (Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine); in collaboration with Professor Katsushi Nokunaga, Assistant Professor Yuki Hitomi and Xiaoyuan Jia (Tokyo University Graduate School of Medicine); and Professor Masao Nagasaki and Assistant Professor Yosuke Kawai (Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization).

The research team is currently carrying out a genome-wide association study using the Japonica Array that targets 1,152 samples from infant nephrotic syndrome sufferers and a control group of 2,807 healthy Japanese individuals.

"With this study there is a high possibility that we will be able to identify other susceptible genes," comments Professor Iijima. "In the future we would like to engage in international collaboration to confirm whether the susceptible genes are the same for people worldwide."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Childhood Nephrotic Syndrome

Childhood Nephrotic Syndrome

Childhood nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disease marked mainly by the increased levels of protein in urine. It occurs in children between 1 1/2 and 5 years of age.

Quiz on Kidney Stones

Quiz on Kidney Stones

Kidney stones or calculus produces the most severe form of pain in humans. The pain has often been described to be worse than childbirth, broken bones, gunshot wounds, burns, or surgery. Once you form a kidney stone you are always susceptible to ...

Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation

Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation

Animation showing Pyeloplasty surgical operation to relieve obstruction of the pelvi-ureteric junction of the kidney.

Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease

Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease

For people with kidney disease, the choice of foods becomes limited. Here's a list of healthy foods that promote kidney health.

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Chronic Renal Failure Glomerulonephritis Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide astonishing ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...