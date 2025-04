Surprising Ally: Parkinson’s Protein Fixes Melanoma DNA!

Alpha-synuclein, associated with Parkinson's, aids DNA repair in melanoma cells, suggesting a survival advantage.​

alpha-synuclein (αSyn)

Alpha-synuclein regulates nucleolar DNA double-strand break repair in melanoma



By improving DNA repair processes, alpha-synuclein may support melanoma cell survival in addition to its function in Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease-associated proteinhas demonstrated its involvement in melanoma progression, which represents a dangerous skin cancer type. Medical studies demonstrate αSyn exists in both central nervous system tissues and melanoma cells, which take part in essential DNA double-strand break (DSB) repair processes in the nucleolus. The discovery provides researchers with fresh molecular connections between conditions affecting the nervous system and cancer progression ().Double-strand breaks (DSBs) represent severe DNA damage formation because they split both DNA helix strands at the same time. DSBs stand as severe DNA damage categories because these injuries disrupt genome structural integrity, leading to mutations and chromosomal alterations, which potentially end in lethal cell death.Alpha-synuclein (αSyn) accumulates specifically in thewhere ribosomal DNA (rDNA) transcription occurs. Theto the proximity of these damage sites, known as DSBs while they are being repaired. When DSBs are induced experimentally in the nucleolus, αSyn accumulates in higher amounts at damaged areas, which implies its direct participation in the DNA Damage Response. The absence of αSyn leads cells to accumulate greater instances of DNA damage and hampers DNA repair efficiency because of its protective qualities.The DNA damage response pathway with ATM signaling functions as an upstream element from which αSyn performs its actions.stands for, a serine/threonine protein kinase that plays a(DDR).Thedepends on the aid provided by, which is. Genomic stability, together with efficient repair, requires such protein recruitment. The deficiency of αSyn in cells causes, which results in elevated micronuclei numbers andtogether with reduced migration and invasion potential.​Alpha synuclein plays multiple functions in neurodegenerative diseases and cancers, demonstrating an intricate relationship between these medical conditions. The accumulation ofcausesthat eventually leads to their destruction. The higher levels of αSyn in Melanoma work to fix DNA, which leads to enhanced cancer cell development and survival. Research has demonstrated that the behavior of αSyn depends on specific conditions, which create novel therapeutic pathways to treat Parkinson's disease and melanoma simultaneously.​Studies show that αSyn enables DNA repair activities at the nucleoli of melanoma cells, which creates a link between Parkinson's disease pathology and cancer pathology. The discovery of this relationship creates new opportunities to develop treatments that target αSyn activity for managing Parkinson's disease and melanoma progression.Source-Oregon Health & Science University