Surprising Ally: Parkinson’s Protein Fixes Melanoma DNA!

Alpha-synuclein, associated with Parkinson's, aids DNA repair in melanoma cells, suggesting a survival advantage.​

alpha-synuclein (αSyn)

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Alpha-synuclein regulates nucleolar DNA double-strand break repair in melanoma



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

By improving DNA repair processes, alpha-synuclein may support melanoma cell survival in addition to its function in Parkinson's disease. #medindia #melanoma #cancerresearch​’

By improving DNA repair processes, alpha-synuclein may support melanoma cell survival in addition to its function in Parkinson's disease. #medindia #melanoma #cancerresearch​’

Advertisements

Understanding Double-Strand Break (DSB):

Advertisements

Alpha-Synuclein's Role in DNA Repair

Advertisements

Mechanism of Action

Implications for Parkinson’s Disease and Melanoma

"Alpha-synuclein: A double-edged sword in neurodegeneration and cancer!

Alpha-synuclein regulates nucleolar DNA double-strand break repair in melanoma https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10802588/)