About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Silent Signals: How Cancer Dampens the Will to Live !

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 11 2025 5:42 PM

Study links apathy in advanced cancer to specific brain circuitry, opening avenues for targeted treatment.

Silent Signals: How Cancer Dampens the Will to Live !
Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, together with researchers from Washington University School of Medicine, discovered an exact brain circuit that establishes the relationship between systemic inflammation and lower motivational drive in cancer patients. Research indicates that brainstem neurons release decreasing amounts of dopamine as cancer advances, which is a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure and motivational functions. The amount of dopamine decreases when interleukin-6 (IL-6) rises to higher levels, and this evidence supports direct relationships between inflammation and both brain operations and behavioral output (1 Trusted Source
Study reveals brain circuit behind apathy in advanced cancer

Go to source).

Therapeutic Opportunities and Next Steps

Researchers now have new possibilities to create therapeutic options due to this recently discovered neuroimmune circuit. Changes to IL-6 treatment and dopamine signaling regulation show promise in combating cancer patient apathy (lack of motivation, interest, or emotional engagement), which should enable individuals to better carry out daily routines and survive treatment regimens. This therapeutic strategy emphasizes the requirement of treating both physical and emotional aspects of cancer patient care.​

Brain's Secret Language: How Words Shape Your Emotions
Brain's Secret Language: How Words Shape Your Emotions
Discover how emotional words trigger neuromodulators like dopamine, serotonin, and nor-epinephrine, shaping our moods and influencing decision-making.

Integrating Mind and Body in Cancer Care

The research highlights the necessity of combined medical tactics that analyze brain-immune system interactions during healthcare treatment. Better patient treatment results will emerge from disease management strategies that incorporate biological symptom explanations developed by healthcare providers.

Not Just Surviving, But Living, Battling Cancer Mindfully!


Reference:
  1. Study reveals brain circuit behind apathy in advanced cancer https:www.news-medical.net/news/20250410/Study-reveals-brain-circuit-behind-apathy-in-advanced-cancer.aspx)


Natural Mood Regulation Low or Even Absent in People With Depression: Study
Natural Mood Regulation Low or Even Absent in People With Depression: Study
A new target for treating and reducing depression is supporting natural mood regulation, said researchers.
Source-Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Brain Tumor Symptoms Often Mimic Mental Illness
Brain Tumor Symptoms Often Mimic Mental Illness
Changes in behavior may serve as a warning sign for potential brain tumor risks. Seeking medical attention is crucial for early detection and intervention.
Young Cancer Survivors At Higher Risk Of Poor Mental Health
Young Cancer Survivors At Higher Risk Of Poor Mental Health
Young cancer survivors who struggle to focus on the later stages of their lives are at higher risk of poor mental health, pointing to a greater need to target treatments for this vulnerable group.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional