Father With Alzheimer's? You Could Face More Brain Changes, Especially Women

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 11 2025 10:53 AM

Having a father with Alzheimer’s may increase the spread of tau in the brain, and women may experience a heavier buildup than men.

Having a father with Alzheimer's disease may be associated with a greater spread of tau protein in the brain, a key marker of the disease, finds a new study. Published on April 9, 2025, in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, the study does not prove that having a father with Alzheimer’s directly causes these brain changes, but rather shows an association. While earlier studies have suggested that having a mother with Alzheimer’s could increase the risk of the disease, this new research focuses on the potential impact of a father’s diagnosis (1 Trusted Source
Amyloid and Tau Pathology in Cognitively Unimpaired Individuals With a Parental History of Alzheimer Disease

Go to source).
The study also showed that female participants may be more at risk of a heavier buildup of tau protein than male participants.

Genetics of Alzheimer's disease
Genetics of Alzheimer’s disease
There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.

Genetic Factors of Alzheimer's Disease

“We were surprised to see that people with a father with Alzheimer’s were more vulnerable to the spread of tau in the brain, as we had hypothesized that we would see more brain changes in people with affected mothers,” said study author Sylvia Villeneuve, Ph.D., of McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

The study looked at 243 people who had a family history of Alzheimer’s disease but had no thinking or memory problems themselves at the average age of 68. Family history was defined as one or both parents with the disease or at least two siblings with the disease. Participants had brain scans and took tests of thinking and memory skills at the start of the study and then during the study as they were followed for an average of nearly seven years.

Mild Cognitive Impairment and Risk Factors

During that time, 71 people developed mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found that people with a father with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as female participants, had a greater spread of tau protein in the brain. Female participants also had a heavier buildup of tau protein in the brain.

Alzheimer's Disease: Are Genes a Cause and Not Just a Risk?
Alzheimer's Disease: Are Genes a Cause and Not Just a Risk?
Is Alzheimer's disease more genetic than previously believed? New genetic insights into Alzheimer's could impact diagnosis and treatment.
“Better understanding these vulnerabilities could help us design personalized interventions to help protect against Alzheimer’s disease,” Villeneuve said.

A limitation of the study is that white people made up the majority of participants, so the results may not apply to other groups.

Alzheimer's Disease Risk Indicated by Novel Genetic Tool
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk Indicated by Novel Genetic Tool
Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), a type of DNA sequence variation within a given population, predicts lifetime risk of Alzheimer’s disease and age of onset.
Reference:
  1. Amyloid and Tau Pathology in Cognitively Unimpaired Individuals With a Parental History of Alzheimer Disease - (https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000213507)

Source-Eurekalert
Predicting Alzheimer's Disease Risk Score Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Predicting Alzheimer’s Disease Risk Score Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Identifying several predictive factors for scoring the Alzheimer’s Disease risk using machine learning models can prevent recurrence or mitigate their adverse effects.

