Father With Alzheimer`s? You Could Face More Brain Changes, Especially Women

Having a father with Alzheimer’s may increase the spread of tau in the brain, and women may experience a heavier buildup than men.
Having a father with Alzheimer's disease may be associated with a greater spread of tau protein in the brain, a key marker of the disease, finds a new study. Published on April 9, 2025, in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, the study does not prove that having a father with Alzheimer’s directly causes these brain changes, but rather shows an association. While earlier studies have suggested that having a mother with Alzheimer’s could increase the risk of the disease, this new research focuses on the potential impact of a father’s diagnosis (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Amyloid and Tau Pathology in Cognitively Unimpaired Individuals With a Parental History of Alzheimer Disease
Go to source). The study also showed that female participants may be more at risk of a heavier buildup of tau protein than male participants.
Genetic Factors of Alzheimer's Disease“We were surprised to see that people with a father with Alzheimer’s were more vulnerable to the spread of tau in the brain, as we had hypothesized that we would see more brain changes in people with affected mothers,” said study author Sylvia Villeneuve, Ph.D., of McGill University in Montreal, Canada.
The study looked at 243 people who had a family history of Alzheimer’s disease but had no thinking or memory problems themselves at the average age of 68. Family history was defined as one or both parents with the disease or at least two siblings with the disease. Participants had brain scans and took tests of thinking and memory skills at the start of the study and then during the study as they were followed for an average of nearly seven years.
Mild Cognitive Impairment and Risk FactorsDuring that time, 71 people developed mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found that people with a father with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as female participants, had a greater spread of tau protein in the brain. Female participants also had a heavier buildup of tau protein in the brain.
“Better understanding these vulnerabilities could help us design personalized interventions to help protect against Alzheimer’s disease,” Villeneuve said.
A limitation of the study is that white people made up the majority of participants, so the results may not apply to other groups.
