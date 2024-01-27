Surge in Heart Attacks and Strokes Linked to Cold Weather

Alarming Rise of Cardiovascular Risks During Winter



Cases of heart attacks and strokes have nearly doubled in the past 15 days, due to cold weather, prompting experts to caution individuals with cardiovascular issues to take proactive measures and seek medical attention.Experts are cautioning individuals with hypertension, heart conditions, and the elderly to be vigilant as the cold weather may worsen the existing cardiovascular issues.At King George’s Medical University (KGMU), an increase in cases has been observed, with approximatelydaily for the past 15 days. This marks a 100 percent increase compared to typical days.At the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), the daily count has risen to eight to nine cases of heart attacks and 10 stroke cases, up from four to five on regular days. Neurologist Prof Ravi Uniyal from KGMU said that while on normal days 6-7 cases of stroke used to be reported, currently it has surged to 12-14.He emphasized that about 50 percent of stroke and heart attack patients are unaware of their high blood pressure, often neglecting hypertensive treatment.).“When this clot blocks blood flow to the brain a patient suffers a stroke. Often when the vessel bursts due to hypertension it results in haemorrhage. Both the conditions could be deadly,” he added. Prof Pravesh Vishwakarma, a faculty member at King George’s Medical University’s cardiology department, highlighted the heightened risk for individuals with cardiovascular issues, citing the increased chances of heart attacks due to vessel constriction.He recommended flu vaccine shots for high-risk individuals and emphasized lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight management. Prof Bhuwan Chand, head of cardiology at RMLIMS, urged individuals to avoid sudden temperature changes, dress warmly, and undergo regular health check-ups.Source-IANS