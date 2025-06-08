Summer Getaways Could Fuel Measles Comeback, Warn UK Health Experts

Protect against measles with two doses of the MMR vaccine; avoid contact with infected individuals.



‘#Measles cases are continuing to rise in the #UK, with concerns about a summer surge due to travel. Make sure you and your family are protected! Check your #MMR vaccination status and get both doses – it's never too late to catch up.’

What You Need to Know About Measles

With the summer travel season approaching, health authorities in the United Kingdom have sounded the alarm over a possible surge in measles cases. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a public warning on Friday citing growing case numbers and the heightened risk of transmission during increased domestic and international travel.Since January 1, 2025, a total of 420 laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been reported in England. Of these, 109 were confirmed in April, and 86 more emerged in May, signaling a troubling upward trend. London continues to bear the brunt, accounting for 163 cases (39%) of the total, including nearly half of the country’s cases over the past four weeks.What’s particularly concerning is that 66% (276 cases) of all infections occurred in children aged 10 and under, a demographic especially vulnerable to severe illness and complications from measles.UKHSA officials stressed that increased travel for summer holidays and family visits abroad could further accelerate the spread, especially to and from countries where measles remains endemic. Outbreaks have also been reported across Europe, including France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, while countries such as Romania, Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Nigeria have some of the highest case numbers globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).“It’s essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check that all family members are up to date with two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, especially if you are traveling this summer,” urged Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA.Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads easily through respiratory droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The illness typically begins with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and a widespread skin rash, but it can also lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and death—particularly in young children and pregnant women.According to WHO, anyone who is not immune—either because they haven’t been vaccinated or failed to develop immunity after vaccination—is at risk. The MMR vaccine remains the safest and most effective way to prevent measles and protect others in the community.UKHSA has stepped up its public awareness campaigns and is urging parents, schools, and healthcare providers to review vaccination records and take prompt action to fill any gaps in immunization.As summer travel ramps up, health experts emphasize that preventing a larger outbreak will require community-wide vigilance, especially among families planning trips to regions where measles remains widespread.The agency continues to monitor developments closely and is working with international health partners to curb the spread of the disease during this high-risk travel period.Source-Medindia