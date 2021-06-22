Suicidality Can be High With Cannabis Use

‘Increased risks of suicidal thoughts (suicidal ideation), a suicide plan, and suicide attempts (greater for women than for men) were associated with the use of cannabis (marijuana), regardless of prior history of depression. This may offer new targets for prevention and intervention in individuals at high risk. ’

by the number of adults in the United States has been more thanThis figure is almost tripled from 3.6 million to 9.8 million in 2019 among the number of daily or near-daily users. Over the same time span, the number of adults with depression also increased, as did the number of people who reported suicidal ideation or plan or who died by suicide.To understand the masked relationship between trends in cannabis use and suicidality, the study team conducted an analysis of survey data of more than 280,000 young adults ages 18-35 years from the 2008-2019 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).The gender variability from 281,650 young adults (equal number of male and female) ages 18 to 35 years (vulnerable age group for substance use and mood disorders). Four levels of past-year cannabis use were compared by the team: no cannabis use; nondaily cannabis use; daily cannabis use; and presence of cannabis use disorder. The prevalence of major depressive episodes and suicidality trends were also assessed.It was observed thatregardless of whether someone was also experiencing depression.About 3% of those who did not use cannabis with no major depressive episode, had suicidal ideation, compared with 7% of those with nondaily cannabis use, about 9% of those with daily cannabis use, and 14% of those with cannabis use disorder.Among people with depression, 35% of people who did not use cannabis had suicidal ideation, compared to 44% of those with nondaily cannabis use, 53% of those who used cannabis daily, and 50% of those who had cannabis use disorder. Similar trends existed for the associations between different levels of cannabis use and suicide plan or attempt.Among individuals without a major depressive episode,Among individuals with both cannabis use disorder and major depressive episode, the prevalence of past-year suicide plans was 52% higher for women (23.7%) than men (15.6%).says lead author Beth Han, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., from NIDA.Source: Medindia