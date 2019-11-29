medindia

Study Sheds Light on Scar Formation

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 29, 2019 at 2:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fascia functions as a repository of mobile scar tissue, said team of Dr. Yuval Rinkevich, Group Leader for Regenerative Biology at the Institute of Lung Biology and Disease at Helmholtz Zentrum München.
Study Sheds Light on Scar Formation
Study Sheds Light on Scar Formation

Scars form when fibroblasts, a type of cell of connective tissue, reach wounded skin and deposit plugs of extracellular matrix. Until today, the question about the exact anatomical origin of these fibroblasts has not been answered.

Show Full Article


As it was already known that all scars derive from a fibroblast lineage expressing the Engrailed-1 gene - a lineage not only present in skin, but also in fascia - the researchers intentionally tried to understand whether or not fascia might be the origin of fibroblasts.

Fibroblasts kit - ready to heal wounds

In order to find out, they used an array of techniques including genetic lineage tracing, anatomical fate mapping, and genetic ablation, a method which in selected cells leads to apoptosis, cell death. This extinguished the fascia fibroblasts. It was discovered that no matrix was incorporated into the wounds and only abnormal and unhealthy scars with major disadvantages were formed.

In another approach the team placed a porous film beneath the skin to prevent fascia fibroblasts from migrating upwards. This, however, led to chronic open wounds. The researchers concluded that fascia contains a specialized prefabricated kit of sentry fibroblasts, embedded within a movable sealant, that preassemble together all the cell types and matrix components needed to heal wounds. They are assuming that guided homing of fascia initiates the hallmark response to external and internal injuries.

Scarring ensures survival

The new findings are important in context of ensuring survival: In mammals scarring injury induces a universal fibrotic tissue response that quickly patches wounds with scars - and thus prevents infection and bleeding to death. The hitherto tenet in wound repair was that scars form de novo by fibroblasts depositing extracellular matrix at sites of injury. With this study, the researchers could proof that scars originate from reservoirs of matrix jelly that are dragged into open wounds by sentry fibroblasts embedded in the fascia. These novel findings contradict current paradigms of how wounds repair.

New methods of scarless regenerative healing

The knowledge that fascia is the origin of scars and the finding of new mechanisms of wound repair provide a novel therapeutic space to curtail pathological fibrotic responses and induce scarless regenerative healing across a range of medical settings.

"The findings of our research give fascia tissue a new role for future science. This will shift the attention of the scientific community to not only to look at fibroblasts in the dermis but also at native cells in the fascia when researching on wound healing," says Rinkevich.

Donovan Correa-Gallegos, PhD student at Helmholtz Zentrum München and first co-author of the study, comments: "Our new findings challenge and reconfigure the traditional view of the body's matrix system of connective tissue. This is opening up a new biological concept that radiates to a variety of aspects of scar-related disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Wound Healing in Mucous Tissues Could Ward Off AIDS: Study

Wound healing events in mucous tissues during early infection by Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV), guard some primate species against developing AIDS, reveals a new study.

Fresh Insights Aid to Find New Therapies for Liver Scarring

The fight against liver disease could be helped by the discovery of cells that cause liver scarring. Scientists have identified new cell types involved in scarring process in diseased livers.

Cystic Fibrosis Carriers More Likely to Experience Digestive Symptoms

Can a carrier of cystic fibrosis (CF) have symptoms? Yes, carriers of cystic fibrosis are at a higher risk of having digestive problems, reveals a new study.

Keloids

Keloids are fibrous scars that extend beyond an original wound and are elevated from the skin surface.

More News on:

KeloidsScar Revision - Cosmetic Surgery

What's New on Medindia

Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Breast Milk Helps Prevent Heart Disease in Premature Babies

Back Sprain / Strain
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive