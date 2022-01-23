About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Study Says Oxygen Requirement in Third Wave Remains Nominal

by Colleen Fleiss on January 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Study Says Oxygen Requirement in Third Wave Remains Nominal

During the current third wave of COVID-19, the oxygen requirement stands at a nominal 23.4 percent compared to the demands in the first and the second wave as high as 63 percent and 74 percent, respectively, stated a study.

During a phase when Delhi recorded 28,000 positive cases per day in the second wave last year, hospitals across the city were full and no ICU beds were available.

In comparison to that, in the third wave, when the national capital recorded its highest around 28,000 positive cases in a single day, the hospital Covid occupancy is at less, as per the study.

Talking to IANS, Sandeep Buddhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, who conducted the study, said: "Two important points have been observed from the study. One is that total admissions during this wave have been very less. The second point is that out of total admitted patients in hospitals during the second wave, around 70 to 80 per cent needed the oxygen support. However, in this wave only 20 to 30 per cent of total admission have needed the oxygen support which indicates that the infection is not much severe this time."
Dr Buddhiraja added that despite the fact that less people needed hospital admission this time, at least 40 per cent needed hospital care because of multiple medical problems and comorbidities.

Among the pediatric admissions across hospitals, only 41 children below 18 years have been admitted. However, no deaths have been reported in this age-group.

On being asked about the children hospitalisation trends in this wave, Buddhiraja said no such rising trends of kids hospital admission have been observed so far.

Source: IANS
