About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Study Says Nurses Think About Suicide More Than Other Workers in US

by Colleen Fleiss on October 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Study Says Nurses Think About Suicide More Than Other Workers in US

In the United States nurses were found to experience suicidal thoughts in increased numbers than other general workers, revealed a team of researchers.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Nursing, indicate that those who reported suicidal ideation also said they were less likely than other respondents to seek professional help for their emotional issues.

Advertisement


"While the findings of our study are serious enough, we recognise the impact of the current pandemic has dramatically compounded the situation," said researcher Liselotte Dyrbye from the Mayo Clinic.

"The need for system-level interventions to improve the work lives of nurses and other members of the health care team is greater than ever before," Dyrbye added.
Advertisement

In a national survey, more than 7,000 nurses responded on well-being, with questions ranging from burnout to depression.

More than 400 nurses reported having suicidal ideation within the past year, the study said.

The researchers said their findings indicate that the situation needs urgent attention and systems - and practice-based interventions need to be developed and implemented to address burnout and suicidal ideation.

It is important to note that this survey was conducted, beginning in late 2017, with data collection in 2018, before any of these nurses were confronted with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Scientists Discover Mechanism Behind Ineffective Psoriasis ...
India's First IVF Buffalo Calf >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Health Benefits of Giloy
Health Benefits of Giloy
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Suicide Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Bereavement Quiz on Depression 

Recommended Reading
Suicide
Suicide
Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and ......
Burnout
Burnout
Burnout is an emotional and physical tiredness which is caused by stress....
Suicide Deaths Have Risen by 20,000 Over Past 30 Years Around the World: Study
Suicide Deaths Have Risen by 20,000 Over Past 30 Years Around the World: Study
Over the past 30 years, the overall global death toll from suicide has risen by nearly 20,000, ......
Cancer Patients and Survivors at Increased Suicide Risk
Cancer Patients and Survivors at Increased Suicide Risk
Cancer patients who live in low-income and rural areas are at an increased risk of suicide compared ...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close