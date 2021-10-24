Study Says Nurses Think About Suicide More Than Other Workers in US

In the United States nurses were found to experience suicidal thoughts in increased numbers than other general workers, revealed a team of researchers.
The findings, published in the American Journal of Nursing, indicate that those who reported suicidal ideation also said they were less likely than other respondents to seek professional help for their emotional issues.
"While the findings of our study are serious enough, we recognise the impact of the current pandemic has dramatically compounded the situation," said researcher Liselotte Dyrbye from the Mayo Clinic.
In a national survey, more than 7,000 nurses responded on well-being, with questions ranging from burnout to depression.
More than 400 nurses reported having suicidal ideation within the past year, the study said.
The researchers said their findings indicate that the situation needs urgent attention and systems - and practice-based interventions need to be developed and implemented to address burnout and suicidal ideation.
It is important to note that this survey was conducted, beginning in late 2017, with data collection in 2018, before any of these nurses were confronted with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
