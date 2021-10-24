India's First IVF Buffalo Calf

In India, for the first time using in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technique, a calf was born to a buffalo breed Banni.
The Ministry runs a scheme for livestock breeding through artificial insemination methods such as through IVF where a trained technician performs the technique on the buffalo.
This first calf was born at the farm of Vinay Vala of Sushila Agro Farms.
Artificial Insemination Training Institutes (AITI) operate under the umbrella of state governments, cooperatives, National Dairy Development Board, NGOs and private agencies across the country.
The National Livestock Policy lays a special emphasis on improving productivity of livestock through enhanced artificial insemination coverage, improving availability of high genetic merit disease-free males for breeding and to creating an enabling environment for improving infrastructure supporting livestock production.
Source: IANS