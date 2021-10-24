India's First IVF Buffalo Calf

In India, for the first time using in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technique, a calf was born to a buffalo breed Banni.



The Ministry runs a scheme for livestock breeding through artificial insemination methods such as through IVF where a trained technician performs the technique on the buffalo.

‘The country's first IVF buffalo calf was born out of six Banni IVF pregnancies that were established at the doorstep of the farmer, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.’