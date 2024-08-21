About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Nurses: Key Players in Stroke Recovery

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 21 2024 9:19 AM

Nurses: Key Players in Stroke Recovery
Nurses play a crucial role in addressing the emotional and social needs of stroke patients, helping them navigate the challenges of recovery, said the American Stroke Association (1 Trusted Source
Nurses play key role in addressing mental well-being for people after a stroke

Go to source).
Releasing a new statement, the health body highlighted the significance of improved screening and assessment for these psychosocial requirements. The statement emphasised how stroke continues to be a major cause of disability and a leading cause of death worldwide, even with advances in prevention and treatment.

How to Deal with a Stroke
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
According to the research, psychosocial problems such as sadness, worry, stress, exhaustion, and a lower quality of life affect 16-85 percent of stroke survivors. Psychosocial health discussions are sometimes surrounded by stigma.

"It is imperative that nurses and all other health care professionals create a safe and therapeutic environment for patients and offer hope and comprehensive education on the topic," said Patricia A. Zrelak, Ph.D. of Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento, California.

Nurses' Role in Addressing Psychosocial Health Challenges in Stroke Patients

In addition to discussing the impact, causes, screening, diagnosis, and treatment of these five important emotional and social health factors -- depression, stress, anxiety, exhaustion, and quality of life -- the statement offers a thorough analysis of the most recent research on psychological health in stroke patients. About 30 percent of stroke survivors have depression, which can impede cognitive and functional rehabilitation and raise the risk of dying or having another stroke.

Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
The statement highlights the importance of nurses in teaching patients and their families about symptom recognition and available treatments, and it suggests routine screening for depression. Stress is associated with poor medication adherence and anxiety, and it affects 16.5 percent of stroke survivors. It is recommended that nurses do stress and PTSD screenings and offer therapies such as mindfulness and meditation. Anxiety is linked to an increased incidence of depression, with a prevalence of 20 percent to 34 percent following a stroke.

Improving patient recovery depends on the early identification and treatment of anxiety. Post-stroke fatigue is frequent within the first six months following the stroke and is difficult to treat because there are no well-proven interventions. Interventions aimed at improving physical fitness, however, might lessen weariness. After a stroke, a person's speech, physical strength, and capacity to resume social and professional activities all affect their quality of life. By helping stroke patients make social connections, nurses can help repatriate them into society.

Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...
The declaration also emphasises how socioeconomic position and structural racism, two factors that influence health, affect stroke outcomes.

Reference:
  1. Nurses play key role in addressing mental well-being for people after a stroke - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/nurses-play-key-role-in-addressing-mental-well-being-for-people-after-a-stroke)
Source-IANS
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

