About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Study Reveals How a Toxic Liver can Affect Your Health

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2021 at 11:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Study Reveals How a Toxic Liver can Affect Your Health

When the liver is overburdened, it is unable to metabolize nutrients and fats and slows down metabolism leading to more serious health issues as well as weight gain and lethargy, said health experts.

The liver is an organ of the digestive system, which in humans is located in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen, below the diaphragm. Its function is to detoxify various metabolites, synthesize proteins and produce biochemicals necessary for digestion and growth.

Advertisement


However, the accumulation of toxins affects its functioning -- breaking down fats and producing energy, health experts said.

"Liver is the manufacturing hub of our system, it makes proteins, controls many systems and removes toxins. Liver is the centre of metabolism. So when the liver is overwhelmed with toxins, all the metabolic activities get deranged," Dr Atul N C Peters, Director - Bariatric, Minimal Access and General Surgery at Max Smart Hospital, Saket, told IANS.
Advertisement

"The fat and toxins build up in the liver leading to slow metabolism of the body. Due to which fat also starts depositing in other parts of the body causing weight gain," Dr Neerav Goyal, Senior Liver Transplant Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told IANS.

The experts noted that the liver can get clogged with harmful stuff like alcohol, too much fat in the diet. Further, refined carbohydrates, sugars, oils damaged by high heat and rancid oils all make the liver work overtime to process them through your body.

Excessive alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle and weight gain and even certain chemicals lead to excess fat deposition -- causing inflammation of the liver, also known as fatty liver, Goyal said.

"The effect depends on its severity. If it is prolonged and severe, it can lead to permanent liver scarring, cirrhosis or liver failure," he added.

Cutting down weight naturally benefits in a big way, and also helps improve other conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, joint pains as well as adds years to life.

But "too much weight loss too quickly is not good either, it can make you weak, cause gall bladder stones, and many health problems," Peters said.

To reduce toxins eat healthy, exercise regularly, alcohol in moderation, avoid unnecessary medicines, sufficient antioxidants, the doctor suggested.

"Managing you weight, monitoring your medication and supplements, focusing on consuming a healthy diet, balanced sleep cycles, can be helpful in lowering toxin level and healing the liver," said Goyal.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Genes Responsible for Baldness Identified
CDC Says United States at Risk of Severe Flu This Year >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Liver Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Wilson's Disease Health Insurance - India Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important ......
Liver Failure
Liver Failure
Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of ......
Quiz on Liver
Quiz on Liver
How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand ...
Top 10 Ways to Cleanse the Liver
Top 10 Ways to Cleanse the Liver
The liver acts as a fine filter in removing toxins out of the bloodstream. Some foods can improve .....
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result ...
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. H...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk ...
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication ...
Wilson's Disease
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before o...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close