About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Genes Responsible for Baldness Identified

by Hannah Joy on October 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Genes Responsible for Baldness Identified

Genes are responsible for baldness and read on to redefine ways to prevent baldness in humans.

Until now it was believed that as humans age, their stem cells -- known to replenish tissues and organs, including hair -- eventually get exhausted and then die.

Advertisement


However, a new study led by researchers at University of Southern California discovered that, at least in the hair of aging animals, stem cells escape from the structures that house them, the New York Times reported.

"The cells changed their shapes from round to amoebalike and squeezed out of tiny holes in the follicle," according to Rui Yi, Professor of pathology at Northwestern University. The finding was published in the journal Nature Aging.
Advertisement

"It's a new way of thinking about aging," Dr Cheng-Ming Chuong, a skin cell researcher and professor of

Pathology at the University of Southern California, who was not involved in Yi's study, was quoted as saying.

To understand the aging process in hair, the team watched the growth of individual hair follicles in the ears of mice using a long wavelength laser that can penetrate deep into tissue.

They labelled hair follicles with a green fluorescent protein, anaesthetised the animals so they did not move, put their ear under the microscope and went back again and again to watch what was happening to the same hair follicle, the report said.

"When the animals started to grow old and gray and lose their hair, their stem cells started to escape their little homes in the bulge.Sometimes, the escaping stem cells leapt long distances, in cellular terms, from the niche where they lived," the researchers found.

"If I did not see it for myself I would not have believed it. It's almost crazy in my mind," Yi was quoted as saying.

The stem cells then vanished, perhaps consumed by the immune system, he said.

The team also identified two genes -- FOXC1 and NFATC1 -- that were less active in older hair follicle cells, a finding which may open up new possibilities for halting the stem cells from escaping.

The genes' role was to imprison stem cells in the bulge. So the researchers bred mice that lacked those genes to see if they were the master controllers.

By the time the mice were 4 to 5 months old, they started losing hair. By age 16 months, when the animals were middle-aged, they had lost a lot of hair and the sparse strands remaining were gray, the report said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Clot Breaking Drug Safe for People With Stroke, Aneurysms

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Premature Balding Weaver Syndrome Surprising Relationship between Scalp Tattoos and Baldness Healing Hair Loss with Homeopathy 

Recommended Reading
Electric Technology can Help Reverse Baldness
Electric Technology can Help Reverse Baldness
Low-frequency electric pulses could be the solution to reactivate hair production, and reverse ......
Link Between Baldness and Clogged Artery Risk Identified
Link Between Baldness and Clogged Artery Risk Identified
Bald men are more likely to develop coronary heart disease, says recent study, but only if the hair ...
New Microneedle Patches Help Reverse Baldness
New Microneedle Patches Help Reverse Baldness
Most of the over-the-counter remedies for alopecia or baldness do not treat the root cause of hair ....
Contribution Towards Genetic Discoveries Related to Male Pattern Baldness BY 23andMe
Contribution Towards Genetic Discoveries Related to Male Pattern Baldness BY 23andMe
23andMe, a leading personal genetics company has contributed to the finding of six novel genetic ......
Hair Loss
Hair Loss
Hair loss, referred to as alopecia, is a common yet distressing condition that affects young as well...
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and ......
Hair Loss in Men
Hair Loss in Men
A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their f...
Hair Loss in Women
Hair Loss in Women
Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair ...
Hair Replacement for Women
Hair Replacement for Women
There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medica...
Hair Restoration
Hair Restoration
Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost....
Healing Hair Loss with Homeopathy
Healing Hair Loss with Homeopathy
Hair loss is a common condition with numerous causes and solutions. Homeopathy can put a permanent f...
Premature Balding
Premature Balding
Premature balding afflicts a large number of people, but doctors are just beginning to understand wh...
Surprising Relationship between Scalp Tattoos and Baldness
Surprising Relationship between Scalp Tattoos and Baldness
What’s a scalp tattoo? Is it a cure for baldness in both men and women? Is it safe? Read on to get a...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close