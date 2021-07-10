About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Clot Breaking Drug Safe for People With Stroke, Aneurysms

by Angela Mohan on October 7, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Font : A-A+

Clot Breaking Drug Safe for People With Stroke, Aneurysms

Aneurysms rarely burst after treatment with clot-busting drugs, so the clot-busting drugs may be safe for use among people with aneurysm, as per the study published in the American Academy of Neurology.

"These results are exciting because they may expand the population who can receive these thrombolytic therapies that can prevent death and disability for people with strokes," said study author Jyri Juhani Virta, MD, PhD, of the University of Helsinki in Finland.

Advertisement


For the study, researchers looked at the records for all people with a stroke who were treated with clot-busting drugs at a stroke center in Finland over 15 years.

After determining how many had unruptured aneurysms, they then looked to see how many people had a hemorrhagic stroke, or an intracranial hemorrhage, caused by the rupture of the aneurysm while they were in the hospital after the treatment.
Advertisement

Of the 3,953 people in the study, 132 people had one or more unruptured aneurysms. Of the 155 unruptured aneurysms, 141 were the type called saccular aneurysms and 14 were fusiform aneurysms.

The aneurysms ruptured after treatment causing a hemorrhagic stroke in only three people, or 2.3%. All three had large aneurysms called fusiform basilar artery aneurysms. All three were treated with blood thinners after their treatment. None of the saccular type of aneurysms ruptured.

"Fortunately, today blood thinners are not commonly used early after ischemic stroke, so that may help to reduce this risk even further," Virta said.

"Our results suggest that thrombolytic therapy may be relatively safe for people with ischemic stroke even if they have larger saccular aneurysms that have not ruptured.

For people with large fusiform aneurysms, additional consideration should be taken regarding treatment as blood thinners may increase the risk of aneurysm rupture.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Metformin Holds Potential in Treating Brain Tumor
Genes Responsible for Baldness Identified >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

Recommended Reading
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
The dilatation and localized bulging of a part of aorta in the abdominal part of patient's body ......
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close