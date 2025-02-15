Stryker’s US Spinal Implants Sale Opens Doors for Competitors in Spinal Fusion Market

Stryker’s US spinal implants sale to VB Spine creates growth opportunities for competitors like Medtronic and Globus in the expanding spinal fusion market.



Stryker: A Medical Technology Leader

Stryker has agreed to sell its US spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers, forming a new company called VB Spine. According to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm, this move is expected to benefit major competitors in the US spinal fusion market, which was valued at approximately $5.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.64%. ( )Stryker currently holds around 9.1% of the US spinal fusion market but has seen relatively slow growth since entering the space. In contrast, industry leaders like Medtronic and Globus Medical dominate with market shares of 37.5% and 23.9%, respectively.Stryker is a leading global medical technology company specializing in medical devices, equipment, and implants used in various healthcare fields, including orthopedics, neurotechnology, spine, and surgical solutions. Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Stryker develops innovative healthcare products to improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals.Aidan Robertson, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, commented on the decision, stating, “The sale decision appears to be a logical next step given Stryker’s performance in this market. While Stryker’s presence wasn’t substantial, competitors are likely to seize this opportunity to expand their influence, which could create challenges for VB Spine.”The spinal fusion market is set for continued growth, driven by rising cases of spinal disorders and advancements in surgical navigation and imaging technologies that enhance precision and patient outcomes.The aging population is also expected to contribute to the increasing demand for spinal fusion procedures. However, high treatment costs remain a limiting factor, though technological advancements may help lower barriers over time.Robertson concluded, “As the spinal fusion market expands, Stryker’s exit from the US spinal implants business presents a major growth opportunity for competitors. We may see strategic moves from these players as they strengthen their market positions in the coming years.”Source-Medindia