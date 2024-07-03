About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Street Pani Puri May Contain Cancer-Causing Colors

by Dr. Pavithra on Jul 3 2024 3:47 PM

Eating pani puri loaded with artificial colors could heighten your chances of developing various cancers and asthma, warned an expert on Tuesday.
Following numerous complaints, Karnataka's Food Safety officials gathered approximately 260 samples from street vendors. Shockingly, 22% of the pani puris failed quality tests. Among them, 41 samples contained cancer-causing artificial colors, while 18 were deemed unfit for consumption due to staleness (1 Trusted Source
Food Color Additives in Hazardous Consequences of Human Health: An Overview

Go to source).

Risks Associated with Artificial Colors in Pani Puri

Recently, Karnataka's Food Safety and Standards Department issued stringent measures, including fines up to Rs 10 lakh and imprisonment from seven years to life, for using artificial colors in chicken kebabs, fish, and vegetable dishes statewide.

In March, the state also prohibited Rhodamine-B, an artificial coloring agent used in gobi manchurian and cotton candy.

Edwina Raj, Head of Services - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, cautioned, "Excessive use of artificial food colors and flavoring agents to enhance visual appeal and taste poses significant health risks, especially for frequent consumers of street food."

"The overconsumption of synthetic additives in food increases the risk of cancer and disrupts gut health, leading to inflammation," she emphasized.

Edwina further highlighted potential risks such as hyperactivity in children, allergic reactions, and asthma attacks. Moreover, contaminated water used in pani puri could cause foodborne illnesses like typhoid.

Artificial food colors like Sunset Yellow, Carmoisine, and Rhodamine-B are commonly used to enhance food products' appearance and stability, ensuring consumer satisfaction. However, their inclusion poses substantial health hazards.

Instead of artificial agents, Edwina suggested opting for foods colored and flavored naturally using ingredients such as beetroot, turmeric, and saffron strands.

Reference:
  1. Food Color Additives in Hazardous Consequences of Human Health: An Overview - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36650651/)

Source-Medindia


