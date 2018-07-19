medindia
Strategies to Reduce Sugar-sweetened Beverage Consumption in Young Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 19, 2018 at 3:22 PM Diet & Nutrition News
New study suggests strategies that can reduce the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages in young children. The findings of the study are published in Obesity Reviews.
Successful strategies included in-person individual education, in-person group education, passive education (e.g., pamphlets), use of technology, training for childcare/healthcare providers, and changes to the physical access of beverages.

The analysis included 27 studies that were conducted exclusively among children aged 0 to 5 years to reduce consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.

"Although we've seen some declines in the past decade, sugar-sweetened beverage consumption among young children in the United States remains unacceptably high," said lead author Kelsey Vercammen, of the Harvard T. H Chan School of Public Health.

"Since these drinks have been linked to weight gain and other negative health effects, it is critically important to identify successful strategies to reduce consumption."

Source: Eurekalert

