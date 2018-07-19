New study suggests strategies that can reduce the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages in young children. The findings of the study are published in Obesity Reviews.

Strategies to Reduce Sugar-sweetened Beverage Consumption in Young Children

Successful strategies included in-person individual education, in-person group education, passive education (e.g., pamphlets), use of technology, training for childcare/healthcare providers, and changes to the physical access of beverages.The analysis included 27 studies that were conducted exclusively among children aged 0 to 5 years to reduce consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages."Although we've seen some declines in the past decade, sugar-sweetened beverage consumption among young children in the United States remains unacceptably high," said lead author Kelsey Vercammen, of the Harvard T. H Chan School of Public Health."Since these drinks have been linked to weight gain and other negative health effects, it is critically important to identify successful strategies to reduce consumption."Source: Eurekalert