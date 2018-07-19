medindia
Eating Fish Lowers the Risk of Early Death

by Iswarya on  July 19, 2018 at 3:55 PM Research News
Eating fish and long-chain omega-3 fatty acid is linked with lower risk of early death in people, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.
In the study of 240,729 men and 180,580 women who were followed for 16 years, 54,230 men and 30,882 women died.

Higher fish and long-chain omega-3 fatty acid intakes were significantly associated with lower total mortality.

Comparing the highest with lowest quintiles of fish intake, men had 9 percent lower total mortality, 10 percent lower cardiovascular disease mortality, 6 percent lower cancer mortality, 20 percent lower respiratory disease mortality, and 37 percent lower chronic liver disease mortality, while women had 8 percent lower total mortality, 10 percent lower cardiovascular disease mortality, and 38 percent lower Alzheimer's disease mortality.

Fried fish consumption was not related to death in men, whereas it was associated with increased risks of mortality from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease in women.

Long-chain omega-3 fatty acid intake was associated with 15 percent and 18 percent lower cardiovascular disease mortality in men and women, respectively, when comparing the highest and lowest quintiles.



Source: Eurekalert

Fish Health Benefits

Fish Health Benefits

Fish is one of the staple food of coastal inhabitants. Nutrition in fish includes protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is considered to be beneficial for heart and brain.

Fish Oil Benefits

Fish Oil Benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil are helpful to treat many health problems. Fish oil benefits eyes, bones, heart, brain, skin and hair.

Advantages of Eating Fish Foods

Advantages of Eating Fish Foods

Researchers worldwide have discovered that eating fish regularly is good for health. Regular consumption of fish may reduce the risk of diseases such as asthma, prostate cancer and eyesight.

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Some fish are contaminated with high levels of methyl mercury. Methyl mercury is a neurotoxin which affects the pregnant or lactating mother's child's brain.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Health Benefits of Tuna Fish

Health Benefits of Tuna Fish

Tuna, a low glycemic index (GI) food, is rich in selenium, niacin, Vitamin (B12, B6), protein. It prevents wrinkles, stroke and supports bone, heart.

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

Fish Health Benefits Death Facts Bereavement Fish: The Best and The Worst Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Health Benefits of Tuna Fish 

Loading...