Eating fish and long-chain omega-3 fatty acid is linked with lower risk of early death in people, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

Eating Fish Lowers the Risk of Early Death

In the study of 240,729 men and 180,580 women who were followed for 16 years, 54,230 men and 30,882 women died.Higher fish and long-chain omega-3 fatty acid intakes were significantly associated with lower total mortality.Comparing the highest with lowest quintiles of fish intake, men had 9 percent lower total mortality, 10 percent lower cardiovascular disease mortality, 6 percent lower cancer mortality, 20 percent lower respiratory disease mortality, and 37 percent lower chronic liver disease mortality, while women had 8 percent lower total mortality, 10 percent lower cardiovascular disease mortality, and 38 percent lower Alzheimer's disease mortality.Fried fish consumption was not related to death in men, whereas it was associated with increased risks of mortality from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease in women.Long-chain omega-3 fatty acid intake was associated with 15 percent and 18 percent lower cardiovascular disease mortality in men and women, respectively, when comparing the highest and lowest quintiles.Source: Eurekalert