medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Stools of Breastfed and Formula-fed Infants Compared

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 9, 2018 at 2:24 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

During the first and second month of life, the average daily stool frequency was found to be significantly higher in the breastfed than formula fed infants, stated researchers who compared the stools of 40 infants who were exclusively breastfed with those of 13 who were exclusively formula fed.
Stools of Breastfed and Formula-fed Infants Compared
Stools of Breastfed and Formula-fed Infants Compared

The Acta Paediatrica study also found that the stools were more liquid in the breastfed infants during the first three months, and infrequent stools were 3.5 times more likely in the breastfed infants (28 percent) than formula fed infants (8 percent).

"Many hypotheses have been put forward, from better digestion of the fat in mother's milk than formula milk to a greater number of saccharolytic bacteria that can degrade unabsorbed and unabsorbable sugars."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!

Quiz on Breastfeeding

New moms-to-be can be skeptic about breastfeeding and related issues. Test your knowledge on the basics of breastfeeding and discover how motherhood is actually the greatest joy of all! ...

Responsive Parenting Reduces Rates of Overweight Kids by Half

Mothers who practiced responsive parenting - including reacting promptly and appropriately to hunger and fullness cues - were less likely to have overweight babies.

Breast Milk Banks Tackle High Infant Mortality in South Africa

Patrick, a premature baby weighing a minuscule 1.2 kilos (2.65 pounds), was 'saved' by a breast milk bank in South Africa.

Breast Feeding

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the directions of breast feeding

More News on:

Breast Feeding 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive