medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Genetic Cause Behind Heart Muscle Degeneration Identified

by Rishika Gupta on  November 9, 2018 at 2:54 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Using Next-Generation DNA sequencing methodology, the genetic reason behind Cardiomyopathy a.k.a Cardiac muscle degeneration was found. The scientists were able to identify the genetic causes in nearly 40% of the patients.
Genetic Cause Behind Heart Muscle Degeneration Identified
Genetic Cause Behind Heart Muscle Degeneration Identified

Cardiac muscle degeneration (cardiomyopathy) is the most common cause of severe cardiac dysfunction and life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias in children. These severe disorders often lead to consideration of heart transplant. However, their actual cause - the genetic basis - has been poorly characterized.

A collaborative effort of pediatric cardiologists of Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, led by Docent Tiina Ojala and Academy Professor Anu Suomalainen Wartiovaara, with Catalina Vasilescu, MSc, as the lead author, succeeded to collect a globally unique KidCMP cohort of children with severe cardiomyopathies from the past 21 years, and analyzed them genetically.

The unique patient collection was enabled by the local cardiology clinic being the only center of cardiac transplantations in Finland. The median age of diagnosis of our patients with severe disease was just four months.

Using Next-Generation DNA sequencing methodology with rigorous subsequent validation of findings, the investigators uncovered the genetic causes in 40% of the patients.

"The results highlighted an extremely variable genetic background, each family presenting a different pathogenic variant that often arose during the patient's own embryonal development", Professor Wartiovaara tells.

The authors discovered that the genetic knowledge had direct implications for predicting the disease course and treatment decisions.

"All children had life-threatening diseases early on, and some genetic defects predicted a primarily progressive disorder requiring cardiac transplant. However, if intensively treated, some gene defects predicted a recuperative course, without a transplant", Dr. Ojala says.

Personalized medicine is one of the goals of the current medical research, where the understanding of the genetic cause and disease mechanism in each individual will promote tailored forms of treatment.

The study published by the University of Helsinki investigators makes an important step in this direction by deciphering genetic causes in children and their implications for treatment decisions.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Research Says Newly Recognized Heart Cardiomyopathy is Not Always Benign

A study says that although a newly recognized cardiomyopathy, is typically treatable, it can also be deadly when compounded by other co-morbidities, such as heart failure.

Molecular Mechanism Leading to Cardiomyopathy Identified

It is well-known that cardiomyopathy is a deterioration of the heart muscle that affects the ability of the heart to pump blood effectively through the body.

Possible Cause of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy Discovered By Researchers

One of the pathogenic components of diabetes in the heart, as published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry was discovered by researchers.

Stem Cell Breakthrough Unlocks Mysteries Associated With Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Using advanced stem cell technology, scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have created a model of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Christianson Syndrome Pericarditis Dystonia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive