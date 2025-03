Stipend Revision for Medical Interns

The government has announced a stipend revision for MBBS interns in central institutions, ensuring better financial support for budding doctors.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Going for Broke: The Impact of Cost of Living on Surgery Resident Stipend Value



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

MBBS interns in central medical colleges are getting a pay boost? #medindia #futuredoctors #govtnotification #stipendhike’

MBBS interns in central medical colleges are getting a pay boost? #medindia #futuredoctors #govtnotification #stipendhike’

Advertisement

Government’s Decision on Stipend Revision

Advertisement

Impact on MBBS Interns & Medical Institutions

Advertisement

What’s Next? Future Expectations

Going for Broke: The Impact of Cost of Living on Surgery Resident Stipend Value - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37226808/)

(MoHFW) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has announced a stipend revision for MBBS interns in central institutions. Interns will now receive ₹26,300 per month, while AIIMS interns will get ₹30,070. This move aims to provide better financial support and recognizes the crucial role of interns in healthcare ().Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has officially revised the MBBS intern stipend to ₹26,300 per month, effective from January 1, 2020. The order was issued on March 4, 2024, following approval from the Finance Department. This revision aims to provide better financial support to medical interns across central institutions.Stipend hike is a welcome relief for thousands of MBBS interns in government medical colleges. It acknowledges their crucial role in hospitals while easing their financial burden. However, the revision currently applies only to central institutions, raising questions about whether state governments will follow suit.With this revision, medical interns expect further updates on stipend structures across state-run institutions. There is growing demand for academic resources and clinical equipment stipend policies nationwide. While this move benefits central institution interns, many are looking forward to similar initiatives in state medical colleges as well.Source-Medindia