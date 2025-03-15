Stipend Revision for Medical Interns

The government has announced a stipend revision for MBBS interns in central institutions, ensuring better financial support for budding doctors.
(MoHFW) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has announced a stipend revision for MBBS interns in central institutions. Interns will now receive ₹26,300 per month, while AIIMS interns will get ₹30,070. This move aims to provide better financial support and recognizes the crucial role of interns in healthcare (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Going for Broke: The Impact of Cost of Living on Surgery Resident Stipend Value
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
MBBS interns in central medical colleges are getting a pay boost? #medindia #futuredoctors #govtnotification #stipendhike’
MBBS interns in central medical colleges are getting a pay boost? #medindia #futuredoctors #govtnotification #stipendhike’
Advertisement
Government’s Decision on Stipend RevisionMinistry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has officially revised the MBBS intern stipend to ₹26,300 per month, effective from January 1, 2020. The order was issued on March 4, 2024, following approval from the Finance Department. This revision aims to provide better financial support to medical interns across central institutions.
Advertisement
Impact on MBBS Interns & Medical InstitutionsStipend hike is a welcome relief for thousands of MBBS interns in government medical colleges. It acknowledges their crucial role in hospitals while easing their financial burden. However, the revision currently applies only to central institutions, raising questions about whether state governments will follow suit.
Advertisement
What’s Next? Future ExpectationsWith this revision, medical interns expect further updates on stipend structures across state-run institutions. There is growing demand for academic resources and clinical equipment stipend policies nationwide. While this move benefits central institution interns, many are looking forward to similar initiatives in state medical colleges as well.
Reference:
- Going for Broke: The Impact of Cost of Living on Surgery Resident Stipend Value - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37226808/)
Source-Medindia