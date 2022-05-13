Steroids After COVID-19 Recovery May Down Risk of Death

Advertisement

COVID-19: a chronic disease?

," said first author Prof Arch G Mainous III, vice chair for research in the Department of Community Health and Family Medicine at the University of Florida Gainesville.."Mainous and colleagues studied the de-identified electronic health records of 1,207 adults hospitalized in 2020 or 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19 within the University of Florida health system, and who had been followed up for at least one year after discharge.As a proxy for the severity of systemic inflammation during hospitalization, they used a common and validated measure, the concentration in blood of the molecule C-reactive protein (CRP), secreted by the liver in response to a signal by active immune cells.As expected, the blood concentration of CRP during hospitalization was strongly correlated with the severity of COVID-19: 59.4 mg/L for hospitalized patients who didn't require supplemental oxygen, 126.9 mg/L for those who needed extra oxygen through non-invasive, non-mechanical ventilation, and 201.2 mg/L for the most severe cases, who required ventilation through a ventilator or through extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.COVID-19 patients with the highest CRP concentration measured during their hospital stay had a 61% greater hazard - corrected for other risk factors - of dying of any cause within one year of discharge from the hospital than patients with the lowest CRP concentration. These results are published inMainous said: "."Importantly, the authors showed that the elevated hazard of death from any cause associated with severe inflammation was lowered again by 51% if the patient was prescribed anti-inflammatory steroids after their hospitalization.These results mean that the severity of inflammation during hospitalization for COVID-19 can predict the risk of subsequent serious health problems, including death, from 'long COVID-19'.They also imply that current recommendations for best practice may need to be changed, to include more widespread prescription of orally taken steroids to Covid-19 patients upon their discharge.COVID-19 should be seen as a potentially chronic disease, propose the authors.," said Mainous..