50% of COVID-19 Patients Show at Least One Symptom

by Angela Mohan on May 13, 2022 at 7:54 AM
New study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicinere revealed that even after two years, almost half of the COVID-19 patients who had to be hospitalized showed at least one symptom.

"Regardless of initial disease severity, COVID-19 survivors had longitudinal improvements in physical and mental health, with most returning to their original work within two years; however, the burden of symptomatic sequelae remained fairly high.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
COVID-19 survivors had a remarkably lower health status than the general population at two years. The study findings indicate that there is an urgent need to explore the pathogenesis of long Covid and develop effective interventions to reduce the risk of long COVID," the study states, thus highlighting the need to take steps to tackle long COVID.

The study further mentions that "Long COVID-19 symptoms at two years were related to decreased quality of life, lower exercise capacity, abnormal mental health, and increased use of health care after discharge. Critically ill patients had a significantly higher burden of restrictive ventilatory impairment and lung diffusion impairment than controls at the two-year follow-up."
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
The Lancet study mentions that fatigue was the most frequently reported symptom throughout the two years, "regardless of initial disease severity. Consistent with our findings, a high prevalence of fatigue was also observed during the recovery phase of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and could persist for up to four years."

The study included 1,192 participants with acute COVID-19 who were admitted to Wuhan's Jin Yin-tan Hospital on January 7 and May 29, 2020. The results were studies at six months, 12 months, and two years. COVID-19 cases were first reported from China's Wuhan in December 2019.

As per media reports, professor Bin Cao of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in China, and the lead author of the study, said in a statement that the finding indicates that "for a certain proportion of hospitalized COVID-19 survivors, while they may have cleared the initial infection, more than two years is needed to recover fully.

Ongoing follow-up of COVID-19 survivors, particularly those with symptoms of long COVID-19, is essential to understand the longer course of the illness, as is a further exploration of the benefits of rehabilitation programs for recovery.

There is a clear need to provide continued support to a significant proportion of people who've had COVID-19, and to understand how vaccines, emerging treatments, and variants affect long-term health outcomes."



Source: Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

