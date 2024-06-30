States Grapple With Dengue Spike as Rains Settle In

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Approximately 40% of the world's population, about 3 billion people, live in areas at risk of dengue transmission. #monsoon #dengue #heat ’

Monsoon Relief Shadowed by Dengue

Relief from the monsoon's coolness is overshadowed by a surge in dengue cases across several states, including in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra ().Dengue is a vector-borne disease transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes thrive in warm and humid environments, causing the disease that is endemic to more than 100 countries."Children have a higher risk of getting dengue fever with varied presentations than in earlier years. The classical presentation would be a brief period of febrile illness with vomiting and pain in the abdomen, decreased appetite, and generalized myalgia. But during this season even children with atypical upper respiratory infections and Gastroenteritis are also positive for dengue," Santosh Kumar, Senior Consultant, and Lead - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bengaluru, told IANS.Symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, and rash are all early indications of dengue.Dengue fever is usually a community outbreak and early diagnosis is crucial, the experts said, noting that while majorly it is self-limiting, in some cases, it can progress to severe dengue, also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.Persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, mucosal bleeding, and signs of circulatory failure may indicate a more severe case of dengue."Early diagnosis allows for timely administration of medications to alleviate these symptoms, improving the patient's comfort and quality of life during the illness," Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, told IANS."Early diagnosis not only benefits the individual patient but also plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of dengue virus to others. Identifying and isolating infected individuals early in the course of the illness can help prevent further transmission of the virus to mosquitoes, breaking the cycle of dengue transmission in the community," he added.The doctors called forwhich can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.The experts also advised people to take protective precautions like avoiding standing water, where mosquitoes can breed, and using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing.Source-IANS