Standing can Prevent Diabetes Mellitus

The common symptoms of type 2 diabetes are increased thirst, frequent urination, and unusual loss of weight, fatigue, blurred vision, and frequent infections.Studies have shown thatAccording to the researchers, the association between insulin resistance and sedentary behavior, physical activity and fitness in inactive working-age adults has an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. They also observed that standing is associated with better insulin sensitivity independently of the amount of daily physical activity or sitting time, fitness level, or overweight.The results of the study show that the body fat percentage is an important factor in terms of insulin sensitivity , fitness or the amount of time sitting but standing was associated with insulin sensitivity independently irrespective of the body composition."Regular exercise is well known to be beneficial for health. It seems that physical activity, fitness, and sedentary behavior are also connected to insulin metabolism, but indirectly, through their effect on body composition," says Taru Garthwaite.The main aim of the researchers is to study if daily sitting time is reduced by an hour and if that has an impact on energy metabolism and fat accumulation in the liver and whole body.Source: Medindia