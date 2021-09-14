Standing can Prevent Diabetes Mellitus

Type 2 diabetes is the most common lifestyle problem which iscaused due to impaired insulin sensitivity.
Regular physical activity like standing plays an important role in the prevention of chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus, finds a study conducted at the Turku PET Centre and UKK institute and the study is published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport.
‘Standing is associated with a better insulin sensitivity.’
Insulin is the major hormone which helps in energy metabolism and blood sugar regulation. The normal insulin activity can be disturbed due to obesity, decreased insulin sensitivity (insulin resistance), and cardiovascular disease.
Type 2 Diabetes
The common symptoms of type 2 diabetes are increased thirst, frequent urination, and unusual loss of weight, fatigue, blurred vision, and frequent infections.
Studies have shown that increased daily standing time is associated with better insulin sensitivity and regular physical activity plays an important role in preventing chronic diseases.
According to the researchers, the association between insulin resistance and sedentary behavior, physical activity and fitness in inactive working-age adults has an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. They also observed that standing is associated with better insulin sensitivity independently of the amount of daily physical activity or sitting time, fitness level, or overweight.
The results of the study show that the body fat percentage is an important factor in terms of insulin sensitivity , fitness or the amount of time sitting but standing was associated with insulin sensitivity independently irrespective of the body composition.
"Regular exercise is well known to be beneficial for health. It seems that physical activity, fitness, and sedentary behavior are also connected to insulin metabolism, but indirectly, through their effect on body composition," says Taru Garthwaite.
The main aim of the researchers is to study if daily sitting time is reduced by an hour and if that has an impact on energy metabolism and fat accumulation in the liver and whole body.
