Blood Test to Diagnose Dementia

Advertisement

Dementia is a set of symptoms that include slow and irreversible decline in mental ability, to think and make decisions and face problems to perform day to day activities. Dementia is an age-related serious disorder which not only affects patients but also their family members and the society. About 55 million people are affected around the world.In the study the blood samples of eight patients with dementia were analyzed and eight blood healthy elders were also analyzed. They also collected samples from eight healthy young people to use as a reference. The blood metabolites used in the research were found within the erythrocytes (red blood samples).The blood cells are difficult to handle as they undergo metabolic changes when left untreated. The researchers developed a way to stabilize the metabolites in the erythrocytes and this allows them to examine the relationship between the red blood cells activity and dementia."It could be that red blood cells deliver not only oxygen but also crucial metabolites that protect the nervous system from damage,"says Dr. Teruya.Prof. Yanagida.says "In the future, we hope to start some intervention studies, either by supplementing dementia patients with metabolic compounds in sub-groups B-E, or by inhibiting the neurotoxins from sub-group A, to see if that can slow, prevent, or even reverse symptoms of dementia,"Source: Medindia