medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

SSRIs More Effective in Treating Youth Anxiety Disorder

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2018 at 12:40 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) work better than selective serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) in treating anxious children and adolescents, finds study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
SSRIs More Effective in Treating Youth Anxiety Disorder
SSRIs More Effective in Treating Youth Anxiety Disorder

"For a long time there had been this sense that SSRIs work better than the SNRIs in treating anxious youth, but there wasn't clear evidence to back this up, so we wanted to put that notion to the test," says Jeffrey Strawn, MD, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the UC of Cincinnati College of Medicine, and lead author on the study.

"What we found is that with the SSRIs, compared to SNRIs, people get better faster and see greater improvement overall. There had been some suggestion of this in some individual studies, but this is the first to evaluate the magnitude and trajectory of treatment, or in other words, how much and how quickly people get better."

For the meta-analysis, UC researchers compiled the data from nine randomized controlled trials. Strawn partnered with Jeffrey Welge, PhD, research associate professor of psychiatry, and econometricians Jeffrey Mills and Beau Sauley at the Lindner College of Business who created a model to examine two things: how quickly the patients got better and by how much.

The models showed that patients started to see improvements from medication around two weeks, with the more significant improvement occurring in the fourth week of treatment. Strawn says it was also important to look at medication dosage to find out whether the dose of the medication affected improvement.

"We saw that [dosage] didn't necessarily affect how much the patients improve, but it did affect how quickly they get better," says Strawn, indicating that a higher dosage helped this. Jeffrey Mills, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Economics at the Lindner College of Business, and Sauley, a doctoral student, used statistical analysis common in economic modeling to apply it to the clinical data.

"We have very complementary skill sets, so interdisciplinary research of this nature is a great example of work that could not be accomplished by any one author," says Mills. "Everyone's contributions results in more robust research that none of us would be able to produce alone." Mills' particular expertise is in Bayesian statistical inference and modeling. "As an econometrician, I have mostly applied these tools to analyzing economic data, so it is refreshing and exciting to get to apply my expertise to a different field like psychopharmacology," he says.

Strawn says one significant aspect of this study lies in the fact that it may be immediately applicable to clinical practice. "In research, many findings impact our work in the clinic years down the road, but this type of work potentially changes how we select medications to treat children and adolescents with anxiety disorders today," he adds.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.

Quiz on Antidepressants

Quiz on Antidepressants

The use of antidepressants is quite common with an increase in stress-related depression of the modern world. The tricyclic antidepressants like amitriptyline and imipramine are among the older drugs for the treatment of depression. Newer drugs like ...

Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Maternal Use of the SSRI Antidepressant Fluoxetine Linked To Fatty Liver

Maternal Use of the SSRI Antidepressant Fluoxetine Linked To Fatty Liver

A new animal study has found that adult offspring of mothers who used fluoxetine, a common antidepressant, during pregnancy were more likely to develop a fatty liver.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...

 Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...