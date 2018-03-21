medindia
Lap-Band Surgery Eases Chronic Knee Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2018 at 1:05 AM Research News
New survey was conducted to find out why some extremely obese people showed more knee pain relief from lap-band surgery than others.
According to researchers, the pain proceeds from the deterioration and related inflammation in knee joints caused in part by the extra weight they bear.

While the pain relief seen with lap-band surgery applied to all patients with osteoarthritic knees, researchers found that it was most helpful in the young men and women who lost the most weight.

"Our study shows that extremely obese people seeking relief from their knee pain should consider lap-band surgery earlier because the benefits from it being successful -- although significant for all ages -- decrease with age," said co-author Jonathan Samuels, Associate Professor at NYU School of Medicine.

For the study, published in the journal Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism, researchers examined 120 patients who underwent lap-band surgery between 2002 and 2015.

All were surveyed for what they remembered about their knee pain immediately before surgery, a year after their procedure, and for as long as 14 years later.

According to the survey results, men and women in their 40s experienced post-surgical knee pain reductions after one year of between 50 and 60 per cent; while those in their 50s, one year later, had pain reductions between 30 and 40 per cent; and those in their 60s, had reductions between 20 per cent and 30 per cent.

Pain relief persisted for a decade in all patients monitored.

People with BMIs in the upper 40s were just as likely to report decreased knee pain as people with BMIs in the lower 40s if they lost proportionally the same amount of total body weight.

Source: IANS

Bariatric Surgery - Surgical Procedure

Bariatric Surgery - Surgical Procedure

Bariatric surgery is the most effective weight-loss therapy for the morbidly obese. Lap banding and gastric bypass are the most commonly used weight loss surgeries.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Test Your Knowledge on Knee Pain

Test Your Knowledge on Knee Pain

Knee pain is often a consequence of the erect posture of humans, due to which the knee joints have to take the weight of the body. It causes symptoms of discomfort and disability in people of all age groups. Knee joint replacement has revolutionized ...

Knee Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Knee Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Knee pain is a common symptom that often affects obese and older individuals. Common causes of pain in the knee joint include osteoarthritis, torn menisci, torn ligaments etc.

Osgood-Schlatter Disease

Osgood-Schlatter Disease

Osgood-Schlatter disease or apophysitis of the tibial tubercle is a condition that causes pain just below the knee in children and adolescents.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

