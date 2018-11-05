medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Spinal Fluid Could be Used to Predict the Progression of Multiple Sclerosis

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 11, 2018 at 2:44 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Progression of multiple sclerosis can be predicted using spinal fluid analysis, found new study led by the University of Birmingham.
Spinal Fluid Could be Used to Predict the Progression of Multiple Sclerosis
Spinal Fluid Could be Used to Predict the Progression of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition in which the immune system attacks the nervous system and is the leading cause of non-traumatic disability in young adults, with around 100,000 people currently diagnosed in the UK. It can cause a wide range of health issues including visual problems, fatigue, thinking difficulties, muscle weakness and a lack of coordination. However, severity and progression of the disease can vary widely between individuals - some patients will only ever have a single episode of the disease, others will go on to suffer multiple attacks, potentially resulting in serious disability.

Mike Douglas, an honorary Professor at the University of Birmingham who led the clinical work in this study, said: "Although there are now a wide range of therapies available for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, the specific choice of treatment in any individual patient is not made in a very evidence-based way. "We do not have reliable long-term outcome predictors for individual patients to guide their choice between more potent therapies with potentially greater side effects, and more gentle therapies which may not fully control the condition. "The use of 'biomarkers' to predict future risk of disability is critical to ensure that individual patients receive the right treatment at the right time."

The team of scientists investigated whether fluid in the spine could hold the answer to help predict the progression of disability in patients with MS. The findings of the six-year study were published today in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. The study saw the team analyse the spinal fluid from patients with MS at the time they were diagnosed and matched these data with the progression of their disease five years later. The researchers found a highly unusual pattern in the behaviour of white blood cells responsible for immunity and in the antibodies produced by these cells. Antibodies are required to fight infection and disease. They found that the cells were producing a significantly higher ratio of one type of antibody molecule. These antibodies originated from cells within the nervous system of these patients - yet these cells are not normally found in this part of the body.

In the blood of MS patients there is a normal ratio of around 2:1 of each type of antibody, but in the spinal fluid of the study's MS patients the researchers found ratios of more than 100:1. Joint lead author Dr John Curnow, of the University of Birmingham's Institute of Inflammation and Ageing, added: "What was interesting about our findings was that this unusual extreme ratio bias mostly occurred in patients in the early stages of the disease, while there was far less bias in those patients who later developed greater disability. "Our research suggests that this early bias in this type of antibody could be related to a trigger of MS.

"For patients who later develop more severe disease we find that this attack by the immune system, even when analysed at the time of diagnosis, has already developed beyond the initial trigger of the disease, resulting in greater damage to the nervous system in subsequent years. "The unusual pattern of antibody suggests a very distinct immune response early in the disease. We are hoping to identify the target of this immune response. "Alongside improving our fundamental understanding of MS, this presents the opportunity to identify patients who are at higher risk of developing disability and may need more aggressive treatment. Similarly, it may be possible to identify patients at lower risk, who may be able to manage their condition more conservatively." This is the first research to have identified an association between this distinct immune response and the development of disability over time.

Dr Curnow said that more research was necessary to validate these research findings, including a study using a larger number of patients. He added: "If our findings are confirmed, then we would have a relatively simple test that could be used at diagnosis to help identify patients with a poor prognosis. "This will enable clinicians to justify the use of highly effective therapies, which could potentially improve the long-term outcomes for these patients."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses

Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis

Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...

More Summer Sun may Mean Lower Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

More Summer Sun may Mean Lower Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

People living in areas where they are more exposed to the sun's rays are less likely to develop multiple sclerosis. The UV-B rays from the sun stimulate the production of vitamin D in the body which lowers the risk of MS.

Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

High fish intake at least once a week or 1 to 3 times per month and daily intake of fish oil supplements can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS). Salmon, sardines, albacore, tuna and lake trout are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Infectious Mononucleosis

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.

Optic Neuritis

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

More News on:

Otitis Media Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Infectious Mononucleosis Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify Optic Neuritis Autoimmune Disorders Health Risks of Eating Pork 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 Fostamatinib - Drug Information

Fostamatinib - Drug Information

Fostamatinib was approved by FDA on April 2018 as oral tablets for use in adults with immune ...

 Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular pancreas is a rare birth defect that causes obstruction in the small intestine due to the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...