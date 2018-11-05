medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Link Between Early-in-life Trauma and Adult Physical Pain Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 11, 2018 at 2:49 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Experiencing adversity early in life linked with more physical pain in adulthood, found study conducted by Penn State researchers. Gaining insight about who feels more pain and why is important as issues like the opioid crisis continue to escalate.
Link Between Early-in-life Trauma and Adult Physical Pain Identified
Link Between Early-in-life Trauma and Adult Physical Pain Identified

"The participants who felt more optimistic or in control of their lives may have been better at waking up with pain but somehow managing not to let it ruin their day," said Ambika Mathur, graduate student in biobehavioral health. "They may be feeling the same amount or intensity of pain, but they've taken control of and are optimistic about not letting the pain interfere with their day. They're still performing their work or daily activities while doing their best to ignore the pain." The findings -- recently published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine -- build on previous research that suggests a link between adult physical pain and early-in-life trauma or adversity, which can include abuse or neglect, major illness, financial issues, or loss of a parent, among others. Jennifer Graham-Engeland, associate professor of biobehavioral health, said it's important to learn more about the factors that influence pain, because while pain medications help a lot of people, they can also cause problems.

"Pain is the number one reason people seek health care in the United States," Graham-Engeland said. "We know that a lot of people are seeking pain relief, and yet there are a lot of problems with some pain treatments, like the crisis surrounding opioids right now. We need more insight into pain and the phenomenon that can make pain both better or worse." For the current study, a diverse group of 265 participants who had all reported some form of adversity early in their lives answered questions about their early childhood or adolescent adversity, current mood, sleep disturbances, optimism, how in control of their lives they feel, and if they recently felt pain. The researchers found that early childhood or adolescent adversity was strongly associated with more physical pain in adulthood, which could be explained by troubles with mood -- which could include anger, depression or anxiety -- or sleep.

"Basically what's happening is mood and sleep disturbances are explaining the link between early life adversity and pain in adulthood," Mathur said. "The findings suggest that early life trauma is leading to adults having more problems with mood and sleep, which in turn lead to them feeling more pain and feeling like pain is interfering with their day." The researchers also looked at how optimism or feeling in control could affect how much pain a person experiences. They found that while participants who showed these forms of resilience didn't have as strong of a connection between trouble sleeping and pain interfering with their day, resilience didn't affect the intensity of pain. Jennifer Graham-Engeland said that while it's too early to use the results in targeted interventions, the findings suggest important next steps.

"This study does build on a body of research showing a connection between early life adversity and pain, but also that some people can achieve resilience," Jennifer Graham-Engeland said. "Some people can be relatively resilient to adverse effects in the longer term, while others have a harder time. So better understanding those resources that people are able to draw on was a reason for this work and I think needs to be further investigated."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Child Abuse, Adversity Increase Chances of Heart Disease in Adulthood

Child Abuse, Adversity Increase Chances of Heart Disease in Adulthood

Children and teens who are abused, witness violence, are bullied are more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases in adulthood.

Trauma Care

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Quiz on Painkillers

Quiz on Painkillers

The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Trauma Care Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 Fostamatinib - Drug Information

Fostamatinib - Drug Information

Fostamatinib was approved by FDA on April 2018 as oral tablets for use in adults with immune ...

 Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular pancreas is a rare birth defect that causes obstruction in the small intestine due to the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...