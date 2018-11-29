medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Soursop Leaf Extract Can Prevent Fibromyalgia Symptoms

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 29, 2018 at 11:22 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Extract from soursop (Annona muricata L.) leaves can reduce chronic pain, anxiety, and depression and protect against fibromyalgia symptoms, reports a new study.
Soursop Leaf Extract Can Prevent Fibromyalgia Symptoms
Soursop Leaf Extract Can Prevent Fibromyalgia Symptoms

Researchers from the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Seville have recently published a study in which they state that diets supplemented with aqueous extract of Annona muricata L. leaves can prevent the symptoms associated with fibromyalgia, so improving the lives of these patients.

Leaves of the species Annona muricata L. come from a tree of between 4 and 6 metres in height, from the botanical family Annonaceae. They are simple leaves, oblong and egg-like or oblong and elliptical in shape and between 5 and 15 cm in length. This species is native to the tropical areas of the Americas and is especially abundant in the Amazon region. It is usually cultivated for its medicinal use.

The leaves have different ethnomedical uses according to their country of origin. The most important uses in traditional medicine, scientifically validated in pre-clinical tests, are for inflammation, pain, infections, diabetes, and cancer.

"The consumption of extract of Annona muricata L. leaves in pharmaceutical form and in the correct dosage can reduce the chronic pain, anxiety, and depression that accompany this disease. This extract comes from the traditional preparation using decoction", informs the expert Ana María Quilez from the Medicinal Plants research group at the University of Seville.

This study was carried out over one month using 60 five-week-old female rats in the laboratories of the Faculty of Pharmacy. The animals were divided into six groups that were fed a standard diet supplement with different quantities of this plant.

After the results obtained by the researchers, the next step will be to carry out clinical tests with patients, to corroborate the extract's activity and establish a safe and effective dose in humans.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more about this versatile plant that has cancer-curing properties among other health benefits.

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia (FM) is a chronic health condition charecterized by widespread pain and stiffness in the muscles, joints and tendons. It is considered to be a co-morbid disorder.

Tai Chi Versus Aerobic Exercise For Symptom Relief In Fibromyalgia

Recent randomized controlled study compares efficacy of tai chi versus aerobic exercise in providing relief from fibromyalgia symptoms.

Ultralaser Treatment May Help Reduce Pain in Fibromyalgia Patients

Ultralaser treatment for fibromyalgia is highly effective for pain reduction when applied to the hands. Medical device with simultaneous laser and ultrasound application can significantly reduce the pain experienced by patients with fibromyalgia.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Costochondritis

Inflammation of the cartilage that joins the ribs to the breastbone is known as Costochondritis. It is one of the most common causes of musculoskeletal chest pain.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

Myofascial Pain Syndrome

A patient with myofascial syndrome suffers from pain at trigger points, which is referred to other parts.

More News on:

Chest Pain Fibromyalgia Hypermobility Syndrome Costochondritis Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer Myofascial Pain Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Brain Metastasis

Dates: Nutritious Desert Fruit with Health Benefits
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive