medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Nanotechnology Can Offer New Hope for Better Cancer Testing

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 29, 2018 at 12:09 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nanotechnology paves the way for better cancer testing, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Advanced Materials.
Nanotechnology Can Offer New Hope for Better Cancer Testing
Nanotechnology Can Offer New Hope for Better Cancer Testing

Researchers have designed a new nano tool which could become a new way of mining blood samples for information about cancer, according to a new study led by the University of Manchester.

Minimally invasive blood tests have the potential to detect and monitor life-threatening diseases such as cancer. But the markers released into the bloodstream as a response to disease are often difficult to detect because they are too small and too few in number, Xinhua news agency reported.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Manchester showed that small molecules -- specifically proteins -- stick to the nanoparticles while in the blood circulation of cancer patients. Collecting the nanoparticles from the blood can then allow the analysis of the sticky molecules, some of which are released from growing cancer.

"We want to amplify cancer signals in the blood that would otherwise be buried among all this other 'molecular noise,'" said study author Prof Kostas Kostarelos from Manchester.

"Our team hopes to discover panels of biomolecules that can point to early warning signs of cancer which will provide the basis for the development of new diagnostic tests," said Prof Kostarelos.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Green Nanotechnology Approach To Treat Liver Cancer

Intravenous injection of gold nanoparticles encapsulated by natural gum from acacia trees helps kills cancer cells when heated with a laser.

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more about the role of nanotechnology in healthcare

Life without Death and Aging by 2045

Do you want to live forever? No one likes death, and everyone wants to stay young. Two genetic engineers report that death will be optional and the aging process will be reversible by 2045. Isn't it amazing?

Nanotechnology Helps Treat Acute Kidney Injury

A novel nanotechnology approach has been used to create nanostructures that can help prevent and treat acute kidney injury (AKI), which is a serious medical disorder that exhibits high mortality rates.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Nanotechnology Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare 

What's New on Medindia

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Brain Metastasis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive