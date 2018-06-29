medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Sounds of Moving Objects Change Perceptions of Body Size: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 29, 2018 at 1:47 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A mismatch between the predicted and actual outcome of an action, such as dropping a ball, can make people feel taller, stated new study published in PLOS ONE. The new findings could be a promising avenue for treating conditions where people suffer from chronic pain or other conditions linked to distorted mental body representations such as anorexia nervosa.
Sounds of Moving Objects Change Perceptions of Body Size: Study
Sounds of Moving Objects Change Perceptions of Body Size: Study

When an object is dropped, the brain accurately predicts when it will hit the floor by considering the height from which it fell. Artificially lengthening the time it takes to hear the impact of the object on the ground leads people to update their perceived body height, making them feel taller.

How humans perceive their body size is highly flexible, even beyond the ages when we stop growing. Most previous studies into this used sensory feedback on or about one's body but this study shows that even objects around us are used to compute our body size.

The findings could have implications for studies already using sound for rehabilitation for people with poor proprioception - the sense of the position of parts of the body in relation to other parts - including for those who have Parkinson's Disease or have suffered a stroke.

"These results reveal the surprising importance that sound and movement have on body representation. We don't just feel and see our bodies, we also hear ourselves whenever we interact with solid objects," explained lead researcher Dr Ana Tajadura-Jiménez (UCL Interaction Centre and Universidad Carlos III de Madrid).

"As these mechanisms are understood, they inform the design of sound-based technology to support novel therapies for such conditions," added co-author Professor Nadia Berthouze (UCL Interaction Centre and UCL Psychology & Language Sciences).

For the study, blind-folded participants dropped a ball from head height. The actual sound of the ball dropping and hitting the floor was masked and a simulated sound was played at longer and shorter intervals using four simulations - actual height, or from half, two or three times this height.

Participants were then asked to take a step backwards to an already memorised point and visually estimate their body size. "Results show that as the perceived time it took the ball to hit the floor increased, so too did the participants' perception of their body height and leg length", explained co-author Prof Ophelia Deroy (LMU).

Co-author Dr Norimichi Kitagawa (NTT) added: "This is not only valuable for clinical applications but could also inform the development of technologies for motion controlled games where players take on a larger character on screen."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.

Quiz on Painkillers

Quiz on Painkillers

The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Increase in Body Size Didn't Drive Human Evolution: George Washington University

Increase in Body Size Didn't Drive Human Evolution: George Washington University

The earliest members of the Homo genus (which includes our Homo sapiens species) may not have been larger than their ancestors in the hominin species.

More News on:

Healthy Living 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...