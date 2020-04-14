by Iswarya on  April 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Some Veggie Infant Foods Have More Sweet Fruit
Blending dark green vegetables with fruits in commercially available baby foods makes them taste like fruit and often don't contain a high percentage of dark green vegetable, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Appetite.

The resulting lack of dark green vegetable taste matters, said team leader John Hayes, associate professor of food science at Penn State because young children don't learn to like the taste of broccoli, spinach, brussels sprouts and kale, to name a few, unless they repeatedly are exposed to them. So, they may not want to eat them later.

"Other research indicates young kids need to be exposed to the flavor of vegetables to learn to like them," he said. "If true, this new work is key because it shows that current commercial products on the market fail to meet this need, as they cover up and hide the flavor of vegetables even when vegetables are on the ingredient list."


Because vegetables are an important but under-consumed part of a healthy diet, there is growing interest in promoting vegetable acceptance and consumption among infants to help establish life-long healthy eating patterns, noted Hayes, director of the Sensory Evaluation Center in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences.

He suggested that many well-meaning parents who want their young children to eat and like dark green vegetables may be fooled by misleading content descriptions.

"If parents don't stop and taste these foods themselves, the front of the package may lead them to think these products taste like vegetables rather than a fruit puree," he said.

A recent survey of commercial baby food products in the United States conducted by some researchers on the team revealed a lack of variety in the types of vegetables offered. Most notably, there were no commercially available single, dark green vegetable products. Instead, dark green vegetables often were mixed with fruits or red/orange vegetables -- such as squash -- that provide additional sweetness.

For the liking of vegetables to be learned, the flavors from the vegetables must be perceptible within the mixture, explained Alyssa Bakke, staff sensory scientist in Penn State's Department of Food Science, who spearheaded the research. She pointed out that the study was an effort to understand the sensory profiles of vegetable-containing, stage 2 infant products commercially available in the United States, and how ingredient composition affects flavor profiles.

In the study, recently published in Appetite, researchers performed descriptive analyses to quantitatively profile the sensory properties of 21 commercial vegetable-containing infant foods and one prepared in Hayes' laboratory. Eleven experienced adult panelists, after 14 1/2 hours of training, rated all 22 products in triplicate for 14 taste, flavor and texture attributes.

Panelists found that products containing fruit not only were sweeter than products that did not contain fruit but also were higher in fruit flavors and lower in vegetable flavors. In general, sensory profiles were driven by the first or majority ingredient in the product. Because few products had dark green vegetables as a first ingredient, the dark green vegetable flavor was not prevalent.

"This suggests the sensory profiles of commercially available infant vegetable foods may not be adequate to facilitate increased acceptance of green vegetables," Bakke said. "This is a huge concern right now how we can promote the liking of vegetables? From infants to adults, people tend not to like vegetables."

There are understandable reasons why vegetables are not preferred, Bakke said. They tend to be more bitter than other foods, and they tend to have less intense, more subtle flavors than most other foods. Sensory attributes that, unfortunately, are innate drivers of liking, she said, are salt and fat.

"Vegetables, of course, just don't have those things, so we have to learn to like them, and sometimes we have to overcome things like bitterness," she said. "The number one way we do that is just repeated trial trying it over and over and over again. If this is done early on, we can prepare people to have a liking for vegetables throughout their whole lifetimes."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss
For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables because food items that are low in energy density help you lose weight faster.
READ MORE
Is it Skin Deep: Why You Should Not Peel Your Fruits and Vegetables
Trying to eat healthy, we unwittingly discard most of the nutrients by peeling fruits and veggies. Peels are actually richer in antioxidants and vitamin C as compared to the fruit pulp.
READ MORE
Top Ways to Cook Vegetables
While salads are a healthy choice, eating cooked veggies are equally important since they can be cooked in myriad ways to add variety to food.
READ MORE
Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables
The produce we consume these days is lower in nutrients than those that were consumed a couple of decades ago. Today's produce isn't very healthful and it is only going to go downhill.
READ MORE
Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies
Getting your kids to eat veggies can be a difficult task. We all know how important it is to eat veggies for good health. These eight sneaky tips and kid-friendly recipes can get your kids to eat more veggies.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Brand-Food Rules for the New Year
With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, here’s a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Nails - Health and Disease
Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseNails - Health and DiseaseLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedBaby Food - BasicsBrand-Food Rules for the New YearTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanAmazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies