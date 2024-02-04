Socioeconomic Code for Stroke Recovery

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Impact on Stroke Survivors' Recovery

The researchers found that among 2,164 people with ischemic (clot-caused) stroke, the one-year unadjusted risk of poor outcomes was 35 percent, 40 percent, and 46 percent for patients residing in neighborhoods with low, intermediate, and high deprivation, respectively.

"Although stroke patients from differing socioeconomic backgrounds often have similar functional status at discharge, outcomes can vary dramatically a year later," said Leah Kleinberg, BA, a postgraduate clinical research associate at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, US.

"As a clinical research associate, I get to interact with them far beyond the completion of their urgent treatment, which sparked my interest in exploring the long-term outcomes for these patients," she added.

In this study, researchers used data from the 2020 US Census blocks to compare outcomes among stroke survivors by socioeconomic disadvantage factors.

After considering the inability of the ADI to specifically measure each level of deprivation, the researchers discovered that those living in intermediate and high deprivation areas had 44 percent and 107 percent greater risk, respectively, of unfavorable outcomes, compared to patients living in neighborhoods with low deprivation levels.

Patients with poor outcomes were unable to manage their affairs without assistance and needed some assistance in daily activities.

"We hope this study will help promote awareness of how social determinants of health are as important as clinical variables and health information when trying to identify patients who are particularly high risk for poor long-term outcomes," Kleinberg said.