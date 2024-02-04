About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Socioeconomic Code for Stroke Recovery

by Karishma Abhishek on Feb 4 2024 11:50 PM

Socioeconomic Code for Stroke Recovery
Likelihood of experiencing subpar recovery is twice faced by stroke survivors residing in regions with high unemployment, low income, inadequate education, and poor housing quality as compared to those in more favorable conditions as per a study published in the journal 'American Stroke Association'
American Heart Association

Go to source).
The researchers found that among 2,164 people with ischemic (clot-caused) stroke, the one-year unadjusted risk of poor outcomes was 35 percent, 40 percent, and 46 percent for patients residing in neighborhoods with low, intermediate, and high deprivation, respectively.

Anti-Blood Clotting Drug Milvexian Lowers Stroke Risk
Anti-Blood Clotting Drug Milvexian Lowers Stroke Risk
Individuals taking 50-100mg of milvexian, the anti-blood clotting medication twice daily showed a slight reduction in the risk of recurrent stroke.
“Although stroke patients from differing socioeconomic backgrounds often have similar functional status at discharge, outcomes can vary dramatically a year later," said Leah Kleinberg, BA, a postgraduate clinical research associate at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, US.

"As a clinical research associate, I get to interact with them far beyond the completion of their urgent treatment, which sparked my interest in exploring the long-term outcomes for these patients,” she added.

Impact on Stroke Survivors' Recovery

In this study, researchers used data from Yale’s Longitudinal Study of Acute Brain Injury and Area Deprivation Index (ADI) rates for the 2020 US Census blocks to compare outcomes among stroke survivors by socioeconomic disadvantage factors.

After considering the inability of the ADI to specifically measure each level of deprivation, the researchers discovered that those living in intermediate and high deprivation areas had 44 percent and 107 percent greater risk, respectively, of unfavorable outcomes, compared to patients living in neighborhoods with low deprivation levels.

Surge in Heart Attacks and Strokes Linked to Cold Weather
Surge in Heart Attacks and Strokes Linked to Cold Weather
Discover how cold weather spurs a heightened risk of heart attack and stroke, in particular among people with underlying cardiovascular conditions.
Patients with poor outcomes were unable to manage their affairs without assistance and needed some assistance in daily activities.

Patients with good outcomes were able to live independently, although some still had residual symptoms, the researchers noted.

Tongue Exercise Trial may Enhance Post-Stroke Swallowing
Tongue Exercise Trial may Enhance Post-Stroke Swallowing
In therapy for stroke patients, tongue exercises are commonly incorporated, with a specific emphasis on enhancing overall tongue strength.
“We hope this study will help promote awareness of how social determinants of health are as important as clinical variables and health information when trying to identify patients who are particularly high risk for poor long-term outcomes,” Kleinberg said.

Reference:
  American Heart Association - (https://www.ahajournals.org/)


Brain Care Score Tracks Dementia & Stroke Risks
Brain Care Score Tracks Dementia & Stroke Risks
The Brain Care Score is a tool to evaluate brain health and reduce the risk of brain disorders including dementia and stroke.
Source-IANS


