Smoking During Pregnancy May Increase the Risk of Cross-eyed Baby

Font : A- A+



New study finds that mothers who smoke during pregnancy may increase their offspring's risk to develop strabismus, an eye disorder which is prevalent among children. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Ophthalmologica.

Smoking During Pregnancy May Increase the Risk of Cross-eyed Baby



In an analysis of 11 relevant articles, maternal smoking during pregnancy was associated with a 46 percent increased risk that offspring will develop strabismus one of the most prevalent eye-related diseases among children.



‘A new study finds that maternal smoking during pregnancy is an important public health problem as it effects the child's eye health.’

Read More.. Maternal smoking of 10 cigarettes per day during pregnancy was linked with a 79 percent increased risk of strabismus in offspring.



In children with strabismus, the eyes do not properly align with each other. This can contribute to visual impairment and emotional problems.



"Maternal smoking during pregnancy is an important public health problem, particularly in developed countries, and its effect on offspring eye health deserves our attention," said senior author Dr. Zuxun Lu, of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, in China.



Source: Eurekalert In an analysis of 11 relevant articles, maternal smoking during pregnancy was associated with a 46 percent increased risk that offspring will develop strabismus one of the most prevalent eye-related diseases among children.Maternal smoking of 10 cigarettes per day during pregnancy was linked with a 79 percent increased risk of strabismus in offspring.In children with strabismus, the eyes do not properly align with each other. This can contribute to visual impairment and emotional problems."Maternal smoking during pregnancy is an important public health problem, particularly in developed countries, and its effect on offspring eye health deserves our attention," said senior author Dr. Zuxun Lu, of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, in China.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: