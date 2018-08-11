medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Anti-cancer Drug can now Treat Brain Stroke in Young People

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 8, 2018 at 4:25 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ponatinib, an anti-cancer drug has been identified as a new treatment option for Cerebral Cavernous Malformations (CCM), a leading cause of stroke in young people, according to a study conducted by the researchers of Centenary Institute.
Anti-cancer Drug can now Treat Brain Stroke in Young People
Anti-cancer Drug can now Treat Brain Stroke in Young People

Cerebral Cavernous Malformations (CCM) occurs when abnormal and dilated thin-walled blood vessels form clusters in the brain; altering blood flow. The condition affects as many as 1-in-200 people, and can cause bleeding, epilepsy and stroke.

Most patients with CCM have no known genetic abnormality and only learn of their condition when they have an MRI on their brain for an unrelated condition - for example, a blow to the head. Other patients only discover their condition after experiencing a symptom, such as a seizure or a stroke.

Currently, the only treatment for CCM is surgery, which is not always possible; highlighting the urgent need for non-invasive, pharmacological treatment options.

In a study published in highly-regarded scientific journal Science Advances, researchers from the Centenary Institute in Sydney and several other institutions in Australia and China, have identified a suitable candidate.

Ponatinib is a drug which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently used to treat cancer patients. Through using mice models, these researchers have discovered the drug also inhibits the signalling pathway of the enzyme MEKK3; a process which is one of the causes of CCM.

Lead author and Centenary Institute researcher, Dr Jaesung Peter Choi says it's a significant step in the quest to find a suitable treatment for this debilitating disease.

"Our next goal is to synthesize derivatives of Ponatinib for specific use in CCM to maximize its efficacy, and to minimize any side effects," says Dr Choi.

Senior author and Head of Centenary's Cell Signalling Laboratory, Dr Xiangjian Zheng, says they're currently speaking to neurosurgeons in the US and China, with the hope of setting up a clinical trial.

"CCM is a cruel disease, which many patients don't realize they have until they experience a seizure or a stroke. If successful in clinical trials, this drug could potentially save lives," says Dr Zheng.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Signature Drug Toxicity Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive