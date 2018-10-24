medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Smoking During Pregnancy Can Increase the Risk of Early Puberty in Kids

by Iswarya on  October 24, 2018 at 3:23 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mothers who smoke during pregnancy put their children at risk of going into puberty earlier, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal American Journal of Epidemiology.
Smoking During Pregnancy Can Increase the Risk of Early Puberty in Kids
Smoking During Pregnancy Can Increase the Risk of Early Puberty in Kids

A research group from the Department of Public Health at Aarhus University links the mother's smoking during pregnancy together with when her children enter puberty.

"We found that children of mothers who had smoked more than ten cigarettes a day during pregnancy, on average entered puberty three to six months earlier than the children of non-smokers," says Ph.D. student Nis Brix, who is one of the researchers behind the study.

The study is one of the largest puberty studies worldwide, and the results are based on the survey "Better health for generations" from the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark.

May lead to diseases later

A total of 15,819 pregnant women and their children participated in the study. During pregnancy, the women were asked about their smoking habits. Then, the children were followed and filled in 83,810 questionnaires about their pubertal development from the age of eleven and every six months thereafter.

The researchers find early puberty worrisome.

"Early puberty can be associated with an increased risk of a number of diseases as an adult, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer," says Nis Brix. Together with his colleagues, he is working to identify the causes of puberty to be able to prevent it occurring.

"It is known that smoking is harmful to the unborn fetus. Smoking is, among other things, associated with an increased risk of low birth weight, premature birth, and increased mortality. There is thus a wide range of other good reasons to give up smoking before pregnancy. We hope that our results can be used as another motivating factor to stop smoking among women who are planning on becoming pregnant," says Nis Brix.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking and its Effect on Skin

Smoking and its Effect on Skin

Cigarette smoking is hazardous not only to health but also for skin and beauty. It causes premature aging and can aggravate some dermatological disorders.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Health Hazards of Smoking Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Height and Weight-Kids Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered ...

 Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

FDA approved elapegademase-lvlr injection for intramuscular use is used as an enzyme replacement ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive