Smell Nerve Cells Better at Fighting Influenza Virus

In a paper appearing in, a collaboration between Heaton's team and the laboratory of Ashley Moseman in Duke immunology reports on the remarkably robust immune response of olfactory sensory neurons, the smell receptors that line the nose, where a virus might first be encountered. Their finding reveals not only a successful strategy against infection, it points out the diversity of immune responses from one kind of cell to another, Heaton said.Of all the cells in the nose, olfactory neurons pose a unique danger because they form a direct connection from the airway to the nervous system. Any virus gaining control of that cell potentially has a ticket to the brain and central nervous system. Infections of the brain and nervous system do happen in influenza, but they are usually associated with "bird" flu strains.A few years ago, Heaton's group published a paper that said some cells become infected by influenza and don't die.he said.Heaton said his team wanted to focus on the body's first contact with the virus in the sinuses and upper respiratory tract to see if there were differences in immune responses from one cell to another. They found that the olfactory cells did become infected, but were able to fight off the virus and avoid being destroyed by it.Key to the findings were the ability sort cells by type and then perform RNA sequencing that shows which genes are active in a given cell type. This allowed them to see that the olfactory cells were activating a known set of genes to respond to the invader, but turning them up much higher (or much faster, they aren't sure) than other cell types do.said Rebekah Dumm, a recent PhD graduate of Duke who worked on this project as part of her dissertation. This is the same set of antiviral genes used by the epithelial cells,Dumm said.Heaton said.Heaton said it would be fair to ask why all cells don't respond to influenza this way, but there is probably some tradeoff that isn't obvious yet. For example, a robust immune response that interfered with air exchange wouldn't be a winning strategy.Heaton said his future work will continue to explore the immune response differences between cells.