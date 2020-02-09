Fear of Bankruptcy High Among Americans

said Tim Lash, chief strategy officer of West Health.Amid rising concerns about health-related bankruptcy, 15% of adults report that at least one person in their household currently has medical debt that will not be repaid - either in full or in part - within the next 12 months. This includes 12% of White adults and 20% of non-White adults. This kind of medical debt is highest among those in households with annual incomes less than $40,000 (28%).Another 26% of Americans report that they would need to borrow money to pay a $500 medical bill - a number that grows to 43% among people of color and 46% among those living in households with annual incomes less than $40,000 per year.The high cost of healthcare is likely to continue to play a big role in this year's election. The share of Americans citing lower prescription drug costs as the single most important issue or among the most important issues influencing their vote in 2020 has increased by 5 percentage points, to 35%, from February. The issue remains particularly important among non-White adults (48% vs. 29% for White adults), as well as among households with less than $40,000 in annual income (52%).said Dan Witters, Gallup senior researcher.Source: Eurekalert