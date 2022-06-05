About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
‘Smart Diaper’ – Know Your Health Status from the Bed

by Dr Jayashree on May 6, 2022 at 10:46 PM
A flexible sensor that fits in a diaper measures multiple components in urine and can share those results over Bluetooth to provide real-time bedside analyses for incontinent, elderly, or infant patients is reported in ACS Applied Nano Materials.

Urine Can Reveal A Lot About A Person's Health

Hematuria
 Hematuria is a condition marked by the presence of red blood cells (erythrocytes) in the urine. The bleeding may occur just once or it may be recurrent.
The concentration of certain compounds in urine can provide information about many different conditions, including kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and electrolyte deficiencies.

Though many people with diabetes monitor their glucose levels with blood tests, glucose levels in their urine can also reveal spikes or dips. To analyze urine, however, physicians typically must order a urinalysis from a hospital lab, which takes time or use paper test strips, which aren't very sensitive.
Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)
 Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal failure. Symptoms vary with the type of azotemia. Incidence of azotemia is the highest in persons between 45 to 65 years.
Neither system can deliver fast, bedside analyses. Some researchers have explored wearable devices to monitor health markers—like electrolyte and sugar content in sweat.

So, researchers wanted to design a similar type of wearable device that could accurately and sensitively measure the concentration of multiple health markers in urine and give real-time feedback to care providers.

The team first fabricated a flexible electrode array about the size of a U.S. quarter. They included five different electrodes on the array that were designed to specifically detect potassium ions, sodium ions, hydrogen peroxide, uric acid, or glucose, which are biomarkers for various conditions.

Then they connected the array to a circuit board that had a Bluetooth module and lithium-ion battery power source. When the array was exposed to urine samples from three volunteers, it performed as well as a commercial urine test system.

Next, the researchers incorporated the array into a diaper and found that, when urine was present, they could get readable signals for the biomarkers. However, they anticipate that in a real-world setting, where dry diapers become slowly saturated with urine, the electrode array would have to take multiple measurements to get stable readings.



Source: Medindia
What Does the Color and Odor of Your Urine Says About Your Health
 Your urine can discover major underlying health conditions from diabetes to cancer. Learn what changes in color, odor and volume of urine may mean.
Age-related Disease and Death can be Predicted by a Simple Urine Test
 The level of 8-oxo-7,8-dihydroguanosine that indicates oxidative damage increases in urine of humans as they get older. It is used as a marker to find the biological age of the person.
