Amazon is Going to be Generous With Employee’s Health

In a message sent to employees reported inThat will be put in place for all corporate and warehouse employees or covered dependents enrolled in the company's Premera or Aetna health plans. Amazon's benefit would kick into place in January of 2023.Yet the move comes on the heels of other major companies - Citigroup and Yelp most recently - to create work benefits that combat state laws adjusting legal changes in employees' health benefits.Other companies have taken firm stances, too. Lyft and Uber said publicly they would cover legal fees for drivers sued under Texas' new law limiting access to abortions, which went into effect in September 2021.The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of June on a case that gives a Republican majority a chance to adjust abortion rights and even overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. Several U.S. states currently have laws poised to limit abortion access should the Roe v. Wade ruling be overturned.Amazon recently stopped offering paid time off for U.S. employees diagnosed with COVID-19, opting to give them five days of excused unpaid leave instead. On the other hand, The Amazon Labor Union, a group of current and former workers has been regularly pushing for better pay and job security.It shows how companies are eager to retain and attract talent in locations that remain important to their operations despite legal changes impacting employees' health.Source: Medindia