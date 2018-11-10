medindia
Smart 6 Mood-Boosting Foods for Workaholics

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 11, 2018 at 4:12 PM
Beware if you are a workaholic, as working for long hours under stress and eating at irregular times can affect your mood and increase the risk of developing depression. So, make sure you choose the right kind of mood-boosting foods that can improve your mind and keep depression at bay.
Smart 6 Mood-Boosting Foods for Workaholics

The road to a happier you is right nutrition and mindful eating as well as staying away from too much of caffeine and sugar, suggests Rueben Ghosh, Co-Founder and Culinary Director at Yumlane and Kashmiri Barkakati, food expert at Momspresso.

Here's how to do it right:

  • Legumes: Consuming legumes will keep the blood sugar stable throughout the day, fostering happier mood, a key nutrient in creating a healthier gut.
  • Wraps: Although a Western concept, wraps have surely found its popularity in India in the form of Frankie and rolled food items. The Kathi rolls are one example amongst the many variants and experiments with the delicacy in India. Consisting of various ingredients that could be included with the flatbread, chapatti or paratha like paneer, onions, green peas, ginger, garlic, mayonnaise or even mutton, a quick bite of this delicacy will appetize one's stomach and effectively boost one's mind into focusing on their work later.
  • Leafy Greens: Leafy greens like spinach and Kale are extremely important in keeping the brain functioning at its best with its Vitamin B. It produces Serotonin, a mood-enhancing chemical that helps lift our moods and keep depression at bay.
  • Whole Grains: Whole grains are a great source of vitamin B, which are key nutrients to a good mood. Studies have proven that B6 deficiencies lead to stress, depression, and irritability. Pack whole grains into your diet. Eliminating carbohydrate completely may not be a good idea.
  • Momos: Momos are gaining popularity as an alternative snack amongst Indians and would definitely help workaholics in relaxing themselves. Being a quick bite and with the additional benefit of being steamed definitely makes this delicacy a healthy choice while stress eating. Momo fillings can also consist of finely chopped cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic, ginger, tomato and soy sauce which makes it even healthier for consumption. With the availability of different varieties of momos across the country, one is left spoilt for choice to enjoy this quick snack.
  • Berries and Nuts: Berries are loaded with anthocyanidins, known to boost brain function and antioxidants in the body. Nuts are superfood rich in omega fatty acids and vitamins that elevate mood which promote brain and nerve cells. So, include these into your diet. And, stay away from sugar.


Source: IANS

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

